When the first two of three tournaments were canceled this summer, it was understandable for Northfield fishing coach Craig Johnson.
When the third and final tournament was cancelled, however, Johnson decided he still wanted to salvage at least part of the summer season. So, Johnson set up a intra-squad tournament for his team at Prior Lake on July 24.
"The first part of it was disappointing...when they canceled the first two tournaments and then they kept the third one for a while and cancelled that one," Johnson said. "Then I said we're just going to do a tournament on our own."
After the team's inaugural season last year, the size of the team grew from 20 to 45 fishers this spring in anticipation of a season this summer. Out of those 45, 35 competed in the tournament July 24.
Instead of awarding the top prize to the boat (consisting of two fishers) with the largest cumulative size of the five biggest bass, Johnson shifted to a more socially-distant alternative.
"The main part was I didn't want everyone weighing stuff in and having too much contact," Johnson said. "We decided to just do inches, so kids recorded their inches and we found an app that had live results going. Kids took a picture on a ruler and submitted their fish, so that was fun to watch on the live feed as to what place kids were in.
"We just got rulers for everybody and opened it up to multiple species and had a fun time," Johnson added.
There was a championship trophy awarded to the boat with the five biggest fish, and then additional championships given out to the largest bass, northern pike, crappie and the boat with the most cumulative size of all fishes combined.
As of now, there's no definite plan for a second intra-squad tournament, but Johnson left the possibility of a second one open for sometime this fall.
"I'm going to see what happens this fall, maybe we can have another outing," Johnson said. "Just another more informal tournament this fall sometime. I'm going to wait until school gets going and maybe some of us can head out on a Saturday somewhere."