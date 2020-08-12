This year, a close finish might take a bit longer to figure out.
While the Northfield girls swimming and diving team will have an opportunity to compete this fall, the Gators will be doing so virtually. With one Big 9 Conference dual meet scheduled for every week of the season, Northfield will have plenty of competition, just not in person.
Instead, the Big 9 Conference will compete virtually, with each team swimming in its home pool and then later comparing times against its scheduled opponent for that night.
“It’s not quite the same as facing a team that’s right there face-to-face or racing somebody side-by-side,” Northfield coach Chris Morgan said. “We’re going to be racing ourselves, physically, but the competition will still go on in the computer.”
It will be possible for each team to post its times live, so the opponent can have some idea how the meet is going, but it’s not required. Morgan said he will upload live results as the meet is happening through an app called Meet Mobile.
“We’ll put our meets on the swimming app, but not all teams will run that,” Morgan said. “It’s really an advantage not to, because they can’t see what we’re doing. I’d rather be in the moment, so I’m going to broadcast our results live as we go, and then hopefully our competitors will as well.”
The two teams competing won’t be perfectly in sync, however, since one might have a larger roster and thus swim more junior varsity heats. Rather than force the competition to wait around, they will swim straight through until the 12 events completed, enter the results into the software and wait for it to score the meet.
That is just one of a handful of instances in which the swimming and diving season will look different this fall than in years past.
Morgan has a bit of experience in those differences through this summer, when he coached the Northfield Bullsharks club team.
One of the biggest changes is how daily practices are constructed. Most years, Northfield has averaged around eight or nine kids in a practice lane and sometimes as many as 11. This year, that number will be capped at four to enforce social distancing.
In each lane, those four swimmers also have to be more or less the same speed to prevent one from catching another.
“Having this ballet of starting and stopping at different points of the pool (is different) than we’re used to,” Morgan said. “That was awkward for everybody, including me. I actually got in the water myself and swam to see how I could do this and how I describe what’s happening.”
At practices, though, that’s one of the only major changes. Morgan typically isn’t within 6 feet of any swimmer when he’s standing on the pool deck coaching them in the water. He even said it’s made part of his job easier, since there’s less traffic in lanes and easier to see and dissect how a swimmer’s form can be improved.
“Going down to four,” Morgan said, “the girls are going to have so much more space around them, the water is going to be a lot calmer and the pool is going to be a lot quieter, so coaching is going to be a lot less screaming.”
At meets, Northfield will take advantage of the lack of fans in the stands. This year, parent volunteers in charge of timing will still be stationed 6 feet behind the starting blocks and the next heat of swimmers will be stationed 6 feet behind them.
In the stands, the subsequent heats of swimmers will wait to stride down onto the pool deck once the heat is over to fill in behind the timers.
“It’s just going to be one long march in a counter-clockwise circle,” Morgan said. “A little bit less fun than standing and screaming in your lane.”
While there was some speculation that relays might be removed from the meet schedule, Morgan said he still has not heard that is the case and is operating under the assumption the three relays will be contested each meet.
Typically, those relays generate an abundance of noise that reverberates throughout the Northfield Middle School pool. Without fans — and without non-competing teammates huddled around the end of the lane opposite the starting blocks cheering every turn — the environment at a meet might be a little less frenetic.
“We’re a pretty emotional team,” Morgan said. “We ride on each other’s energy, and it’s going to be a really deliberate effort to keep the energy together and strong moving forward when we’re divided up into these pods. We’re going to do our best to be one big team.”