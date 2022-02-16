Boys basketball: Austin 71, Northfield 68 (OT) By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With an opportunity to claim a rare regular-season sweep against Austin on Tuesday, the Northfield boys basketball team came up just short in a 71-68 overtime loss in Northfield.The Packers led 34-33 at halftime before the two teams finished regulation tied 65-65.In his return from injury, Northfield junior Soren Richardson led all scorers with 25 points. He knocked down 3 of 7 3-pointers and 10 of 20 attempts from the field.Tate Journell knocked down four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points, while Austin Koep added 11 points and JJ Gustina tallied a busy stat line of 10 assists, seven points and seven rebounds.Dominic DiMaggio added six points and five rebounds, and Trey Schlaak paired five points with 11 rebounds.Northfield next hosts Albert Lea on Friday night. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now A life well lived: “Taco Susie” Tussing passes unexpectedly New generation at Ole Store weathers the latest storm Garlie's hat trick pushes Northfield girls hockey past Owatonna, into Section 1AA final Christopher Fink Edward G. Lufkin Upcoming Events Feb 16 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 18 Unity on Division Fri, Feb 18, 2022 Feb 19 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Feb 19, 2022 Feb 19 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Sat, Feb 19, 2022 Submit an Event