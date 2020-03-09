Carleton College distance runner Matthew Wilkinson captured Outstanding Men's Track Athlete honors from the MIAC after winning the 3,000-meter run, 5,000-meter run, and distance medley relay titles at the recent conference indoor championships.
Wilkinson is the third different Carleton runner in the last five seasons to be named Outstanding Track Athlete following the MIAC Indoor Championships, joining Donson Cook-Gallardo (2016) and Lucas Mueller (2018-19). Overall, Carleton has captured this award eight times in the last 20 years.
Wilkinson won his third straight MIAC title in the 5000-meters last Friday, this time crossing the line with a time of 14:47.24 and marking the 10th time a Knight won this event at the conference indoor meet.
He came back later that same evening and served as the anchor leg of the Knights' distance medley relay. When he took the baton for the final mile, Carleton was 50 meters behind the leaders. Four laps later, Wilkinson took the lead and maintained his advantage the rest of the way, eventually opening up a 40-meter gap en route to the winning time of 10:22.11.
His signature performance of the meet came the next day in the 3000-meter race as Wilkinson broke the 42-year-old Carleton team record as well as the MIAC Championships and McNeely Spectrum facility records with a time of 8:11.52 - the fastest finish in NCAA Division III this season. This was the eighth time that a Carleton runner won the indoor title at this distance.
The MIAC started running both the 3K and 5K at the 1999 conference indoor meet. This is the eighth time overall that a runner has won both events, the fifth time a Knight achieved the feat, and the first time since 2009 that anyone has done so. Wilkinson and Carleton's Andy Sherman (2001) are the only ones to win both of these long-distance races in addition to anchoring the winning distance medley.
Additionally, Carleton's Clara Mayfield prevailed in both the women's 3000-meter and 5000-meter races, marking only the second time in recorded conference history that one school won the indoor 3K-5K combo for both the men and women. The other time was also achieved by a pair of Knights when Charlie Gamble '10 and Simone Childs-Walker '12 did so at the 2009 championships.
Mayfield was also voted the MIAC's Outstanding Women's Indoor Track Athlete for 2020 as the conference announced its annual awards.
Mayfield is the fourth Knight to receive Outstanding Track Athlete or MVP honors following the MIAC Indoor Championships.
At last weekend's MIAC Indoor Championships, Mayfield established new personal-best times as she won both the 3000-meter and 5000-meter races. According to information currently available on the conference website, this is the 15th time in MIAC history that a woman won both events at the same Indoor Championships. With Mayfield adding her name to that list, Carleton distance runners now account for six of the last nine times this feat has been accomplished. This is the third time that a first-year student-athlete completed this "distance double."
Mayfield registered a 23-second margin of victory in her 3000-meter race, finishing in 9:55.92, which is the ninth-fastest time in NCAA Division III this season. This marked the 12th time in school history that Carleton won the women's 3K race (all of them coming in the last 18 years).
Her 5000-meter time of 17:16.38 set a new McNeely Spectrum facility record and topped the rest of the field by a whopping 42 seconds. That time is seventh-fastest in D-III during the 2019-20 season. This is the eighth time that a Carleton woman won the MIAC Indoor 5K.