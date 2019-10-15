Teams: New Prague (3-4) at Northfield (1-6), 7 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Field.
Last week: The Raiders won their first game of the season with a 24-7 victory at Austin, while the Trojans raced past Albert Lea 32-6 at home.
Last year: Northfield blasted New Prague in a 49-13 victory in which senior quarterback Mason Zick completed 16 of 23 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns, while senior Jim Vitito rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
1. Defense, defense, defense. That was the key in the first win of the year for the Raiders, who allowed only 122 yards of offense, three first downs and turned the Packers away on all eight of their third-down attempts and their lone try on fourth down. That's now two straight weeks Northfield has allowed less than 300 yards of offense to the opponent, including a 31-7 loss Oct. 4 at Winona, while the Raiders have held the opponent under 100 yards of offense through the air in three of the last four weeks.
2. New Prague's offense most often funnels through its senior quarterback Parker Johnson, who's thrown for 1,123 yards in seven games this season (160.4 per game), in addition to eight touchdowns through the air and six more on the ground. Johnson has been turnover-prone this year, though, with nine interceptions, and he's only completed 76 of 164 passes for a 46.3% completion percentage. In a 26-20 win against Rochester Century on Oct. 4, Johnson completed 12 of 24 passes for 228 yards for three touchdowns and an interception.
3. In New Prague's win against Albert Lea, there wasn't much need for Johnson's arm. The senior completed only three of nine passes for 28 yards and a touchdown, but the Trojans amassed 347 yards on the ground via 44 carries with 10 different ball-carriers. Senior Mitch Callahan received most of the work with 15 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns.
4. Wednesday's result will likely have ramifications on Northfield's seeding in the Section 1-5A playoffs. Even after last week's win against Austin, the Raiders still trail the Packers 37-32.7 in the Quality Results Formula produced by minnesotascores.com that is used to help seed the section. Northfield doesn't need to necessarily pass Austin to receive the higher seed, but it does need to be within 6.6 QRF points, or what the projected "tiebreaker margin" will be. The first tiebreaker used is head-to-head results, which means the Raiders would receive the No. 5 seed and the Packers would be slotted in at No. 6 based on last week's win. That changes the quarterfinal matchup from likely No. 3 seed Rochester Mayo (beat Northfield 48-15) to likely No. 4 seed Rochester John Marshall (beat Northfield 25-15).