A lack of offensive consistency doomed the Northfield football team Thursday night at Rochester Century, where it lost 34-17 while picking up only five total first downs.
Still, the Raiders nearly were able to creep back into one possession of the Panthers in the fourth quarter. First, senior quarterback Cole Stanchina scored a rushing touchdown from two yards out before senior wide receiver Kip Schetnan rushed in the two-point conversion to trim the Rochester Century lead to 27-11.
Later in the fourth quarter, Stanchina lofted a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Ethan Lanthier to cut the deficit to 27-17, but Stanchina and Lanthier were unable to connect again on the two-point conversion.
The Panthers snagged the ensuing onside kick attempt and ran it back 47 yards for the final touchdown of the evening.
Rochester Century led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter. After the Panthers scored again early in the second quarter to push their lead to 14-0, Northfield sophomore linebacker/lineman Gabe Sawyer intercepted a pass and returned it inside the 10-yard line.
The Raiders were unable to score from there, though, ultimately settling for senior Charlie Pratt's 34-yard field goal, before the Panthers closed the half with a 65-yard touchdown pass to take a 21-3 halftime lead.
Stanchina finished the night completing only 2 of 16 passes for 27 yards, but a handful of those incompletions ricocheted off the hands of the intended targets.
Senior running back Josh Johnson paced the rushing attack with 35 yards on 10 carries, including one for 27 yards. Stanchina rushed eight times to 20 yards, and had a scramble for 32 yards to set up one of the fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Northfield completed only 1 of 12 third-down attempts and fumbled the ball twice, while Rochester Century converted on 4 of 13 third downs (plus 1 of 3 fourth downs), while fumbling once in addition to Sawyer's interception.
The Panthers gained 253 total yards with 139 of those coming on the ground, compared to only 87 total yards for the Raiders.
Northfield will close the regular season Wednesday night at home against Owatonna, before starting the Section 1-5A playoffs Tuesday, Nov. 17.