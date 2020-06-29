The Northfield Knights wrapped up a preseason of sorts last weekend by playing in the Coors Light Classic in Shakopee. A typically prestigious event that draws some of the top teams from around the state, the games were limited to only Saturday, when Northfield topped Cold Spring 12-10 and lost 6-2 against Shakopee.
The Knights opened their exhibition schedule June 24 with a 7-5 loss against Stewartville-Racine.
In that first exhibition game, Northfield carried a two-run lead into the top of the ninth inning before its ace, Jake Mathison, surrendered four runs in his only inning of work to take the loss. He walked four batters while allowing two hits in his first outing of the season.
In the win against Cold Spring, the Knights reversed the final-inning magic by piling up four runs of their own in the top of the seventh to defeat the Springers in a seven-inning contest. Jonah Smithson earned the win after allowing two runs in two inning of relief, before Luke Johnson fired a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.
Against Shakopee, Northfield snagged a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but then allowed the next six runs.
The offensive standouts through the first three games include Ryan Torbenson (5-for-7, three runs scored), Scott Benjamin (5-for-13, two runs, two RBIs), Aldon Severson (3-for-10, one run, two RBIs), Tim Maus (3-for-11, three runs, four RBIs) and Mathison (3-for-12, two runs, two RBIs).
Northfield will start its Section 1B schedule at 7:30 p.m. with a home game against Elko and at 2 p.m. Saturday with a home game against Dundas.