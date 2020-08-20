Jon Ludwig just wanted to pitch somewhere. Anywhere, really.
He had returned to Minnesota State University, Mankato, for a sixth season this spring with high hopes of possibly being selected in the Major League Baseball draft. Then, the college season was axed in March and the draft was slashed from 40 rounds down to five.
After a couple months, the 6-foot-6 right-hander started to wonder about playing amateur baseball. The Plymouth native was still living in Mankato, so he didn’t want the 1 1/2-hour drive to play in Class A, but he was also ineligible to play in Class C.
Playing for a Class B team was the only option, and one in particular — Northfield — at least featured a couple familiar faces.
“The only Class B guys I knew were Tommy McDonald and Sam Maus, so it seemed like a good fit,” Ludwig said. “I called them up and asked if I could get on their team.”
Maus is a former graduate assistant with the Maverick baseball program, while McDonald played in Mankato in 2017 and 2018 before transferring to St. Olaf for his final two collegiate seasons.
That connection has paid off so far for the Knights, who have enjoyed 20 2/3 innings from Ludwig. In that time frame, he’s allowed just four runs, struck out 30 batters, walked only three and surrendered 11 hits.
“He was great,” Northfield manager Troy Deden said. “He’s a college pitcher, and you can see that and you can tell.”
“He’s a very good pitcher, and he’s super chill and cool and great to just have there, which is more than half the battle when it comes to summer baseball,” Deden added. “You can get a couple guys that really think they’re awesome, and they may be, but you can’t stand being around them.”
At the start of the season, Ludwig admits he wasn’t near his best. From when the college season was shut down in March to his first appearance with Northfield on July 1, he threw sparingly if at all.
He’s still not where he was back in March, because he’s still not throwing every day and doesn’t have consistent access to a college-level weight room, but he’s improving.
Still, a watered-down version of Ludwig has been enough to help the Knights into the state tournament. In the Section 1B playoffs, Ludwig started game two, which Northfield needed to win, and fired six innings in a a 4-3 victory against Rochester while striking out 12 batters.
Even then, Ludwig said his performance was far from optimal since the typical break on his slider was wiped out by a wind slicing in the opposite direction of the pitch’s natural break.
“I was throwing mostly fastballs and that worked,” Ludwig said. “Some days it will just be there. If I have that, and I have the fastball and curveball, I’m probably not going to get hit.”
It was his longest outing of the season, and Ludwig said he feels his stamina from March is starting to return in bits and pieces.
He may start again Saturday, when Northfield opens the Class B state tournament at 1 p.m. in Shakopee against East Grand Forks. Even if he doesn’t start, the hard-throwing right-hander will almost assuredly pitch at some point in the game.
It’s not what Ludwig initially planned on doing this summer, after he spent the fall and winter talking with MLB scouts who disappeared once the MLB Draft was cut down. He still thinks there’s a small chance to be taken in next year’s draft if circumstances normalize and he’s able to maintain his ability, but he also has his eyes set on an alternate future.
“There still could be a chance, but I have to really bring it,” Ludwig said. “If that doesn’t work out, I could try (independent) ball for a year or something, but if it doesn’t look like I’m going to get there I would hang it up and start the job life.”