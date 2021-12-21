The Northfield boys basketball team struggled to keep Owatonna off the offensive boards and fell 72-56 Monday night at Owatonna High School.
Owatonna's Evan Dushek finished with 19 points and 19 rebounds, with 12 of those coming off the offensive glass.
For Northfield, senior JJ Gustina led the team with 15 points thanks to a trio of 3-pointers. He also dished out three assists.
Senior Tate Sand added 13 points, junior Soren Richardson supplied 11 points, six rebounds and three assists, and sophomore Austin Koep notched nine points.
Northfield next plays Dec. 29-30 at the Tartan Tournament.