Another week, another three wins for the Northfield girls hockey team.
The Raiders successfully dispatched Mankato East, Sartell/Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud last week after breaking into the Class AA rankings at No. 20.
Northfield 5, Mankato East 2
The holiday week started Tuesday night in Northfield with a come-from-behind win against a Mankato East squad that's capable of challenging Northfield and Owatonna atop the Big 9 Conference.
After the Cougars gained a 1-0 advantage entering the first intermission, though, the Raiders turned it on to enter the second intermission tied 2-2 before racking up three unanswered goals in the third period.
Ayla Puppe scored three times and added an assist for Northfield, which also received goals from Lucy Boland and Emerson Garlie. Garlie also dished out two assists.
Maggie Malecha stopped 25 of 27 shots in net.
Northfield 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 0
The Raiders dominated the run of play and finished with a 33-23 advantage in shots.
Both of Northfield's goals came on the power play, where Izzy Stephes scored in the first period off assists from Megan Snyder and Lucy Boland, and where Ayla Puppe scored in the second period off assists from Cambria Monson and Garlie.
Maggie Malecha stopped all 23 shots she faced to notch her first shoutout of the season, while Northfield limited Sartell/Sauk Rapids to only four shots in the third period.
Northfield 3, St. Cloud 1
The Raiders closed the week and Thanksgiving tournament with a win thanks to a pair of third-period goals.
First, Mia Miller scored at even strength 4 minutes, 20 seconds into the third period to push Northfield in front 2-1, before Ayla Puppe added a shorthanded goal 9:37 into the final frame to push the lead to two.
In the first period, St. Cloud scored first 6:36 into the game. Northfield tied it up less than 30 seconds later with a goal from Megan Snyder off an assist from Puppe.
Maggie Malecha stopped 29 of 30 shots in net, while the Raiders killed off four penalties to secure the win.