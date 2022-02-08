Northfield’s Alison Malecha executes a move on the uneven bars earlier this season. At Saturday’s Big 9 Conference championships, Malecha claimed sixth in the all-around competition. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
The Northfield gymnastics team continued its upward trajectory at Saturday's Big 9 Conference championships in Rochester with a third-place finish.
The Raiders tallied a team score of 136.850, which is their second-highest this season despite competing without typical all-around contributor Paige Mier.
Mankato West (143.425) narrowly edged Owatonna (143.400) for the championship, while Northfield edged Winona (136.400) for third place.
Individually, Alison Malecha led the Raiders with a sixth-place finish in the all-around competition with a score of 35.150 out of 30 athletes that competed in all four events.
That was paced by a sixth-place score of 8.500 on the balance beam, in addition to a ninth-place finish on the uneven bars (8.450), a 15th-place finish on vault (9.000) and a 19th-place finish on floor (9.200)
Seniors Sidney Petersen (34.375) and Jolee Harris (34.175) also finished eighth and 10th in the all-around competition. Northfield was the only team Saturday to place three athletes in the top 10 of the all-around competition.
Peterson's day was highlighted by an eighth-place finish on vault (9.225), while Harris collected the top individual finish for the Raiders by finishing second on beam (8.700).
Northfield next competes Thursday night in the Section 1AA championships in Rochester.