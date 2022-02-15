Northfield junior Sam Folland wasn’t at his best Tuesday, Feb. 8, but he was still more than good enough at the Section 1 nordic ski championships at Hyland Lake Recreation Area.
Skiing with tired and heavy legs, Folland still finished third with a combined classic and skate time of 27 minutes, 36.8 seconds to comfortably qualify for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s MSHSL state championship at Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik.
“Even through sections we trained pretty hard, so we weren’t surprised that he was a little tired and not on top of his game for that race,” Northfield coach Craig Cardinal said. “Now he’s tapering well and it seems like his body’s coming back around. Just one short workout Saturday to keep some speed in the cycle, but otherwise it’s just been easy training.”
This is Folland’s second straight season qualifying for the high school state championship. Last year as a sophomore, Folland finished 44th.
This year, Cardinal said he thinks Folland is better prepared for the faster state field after competing in junior national qualifier races throughout this winter.
“Even though we haven’t seen these guys in our conference season, he’s been racing against a lot of the top guys in the state through junior national qualifiers,” Cardinal said. “He knows what he’s up against and know where he falls in that group, so that gives him a lot of confidence. It’s not super fast guys that he’s seeing for the first time.”
The state championship starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, when the classic race kicks off in waves. Similar to the section race, individual skiers are sent off the line in 15-second intervals, but in state skiers are grouped by their section finishing position.
Folland is the last third-place skier to take off before the second-place skiers take the course, which Cardinal believes places Folland in an advantageous position.
“Some of those No. 2s are really, really good skiers from a couple of the other sections,” Cardinal said. “If they catch him from 15, 30 seconds back, he should be able to get a good ride if he can catch on and stay with them.”
Then, the freestyle race is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, with the skier with the best time from Wednesday starting first and then the following skiers starting on how far back they finished from the leader.
Boys finish 3rd
Folland’s strong individual finish helped the Northfeld boys nordic ski team to a third-place finish.
Prior Lake won the section with a team score of 383, ahead of Rosemount/Apple Valley (371), Northfield (362), Winona (360) and Eagan (346), with Prior Lake and Rosemount/Apple Valley securing the two state-qualifying team positions.
“It was not a bad day,” Cardinal said. “We knew we were a long shot to make it as a team, but we had that stretch goal. In general, I’m pretty happy with the way the boys team especially skied.”
In addition to Folland, junior Nathan Amundson sped to ninth-place individually with a combined time of 29:09.9 to miss out on qualifying as an individual for state by one spot and three seconds.
“That was a tough one,” Cardinal said. “He skied really well and finished higher up than we expected. We weren’t looking at him to be a state qualifier, so for him to be one spot away was a good day.”
David Rhoades was close behind in 13th place, Zach Broden finished 31st and Carter Schlomann snagged 36th.
In the team sprint relay — which was included in the postseason for the first time this year — the Raider duo of Will Beaumaster and Andy Amundson advanced out of the preliminaries to finish sixth overall.
Girls finish 8th
The Northfield girls team experienced a jolt up the standings compared to past races this season with its eighth-place finish at the section meet.
“They finished middle of the pack and we’ve been near the back at all of our conference races, so it was good to see them beat some schools and have a couple girls finish inside of the top 30,” Cardinal said. “That’s good for them at that race.”
Clara Lippert led the way individually in 26th place, while Liv Fossum was right behind her in 29th. Charlotte Flory wasn’t too far off, either, in 32nd place, with Caroline Brice finishing 37th and Lucy Graham claiming 40th.
The sprint relay team of Claire Casson and Harper Miller finished third in its heat of five teams, but did not end up advancing to the final since the second heat ended up as the faster of the two heats. The Raiders finished eighth out of 10 teams in the sprint relay.
“Hopefully we continue to get stronger,” Cardinal said. “We have some ambitious JV skiers that are just seventh and eighth graders, so hoping to see a lot more from them in the years ahead.”