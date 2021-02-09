Blake Mellgren will extend his dream for a few more years.
Mellgren, a senior at Northfield High School, will join the baseball team at St. John's University in Collegeville next year.
"I've always wanted to keep playing baseball as long as I could, and playing in college is the main way I could do that," Mellgren said.
Mellgren, who still hasn't played an inning of varsity baseball thanks to the 2020 season being wiped out, was recruited almost solely during club season and at showcases. At one showcase in late August, a coach from St. John's made the trip to watch Mellgren.
After a few text messages back and forth, a visit was set up and a decision was made shortly after.
"Me and my mom went up there and checked out campus, talked with coaches, talked with people from the academic side, too, and I really liked the campus there," Mellgren said. "All the baseball facilities there are really nice and I was impressed by that stuff. All that stuff went into my decision and saying, 'This looks like a place I can be for the next four years of my life and a place where I can be comfortable.'"
In the 2019 season, the Johnnies finished 32-14 overall and 13-7 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and won the MIAC tournament to advance to the NCAA tournament, where they bowed out in two games.
In 2020, St. John's was off the a 7-1 start before the season was shut down, and Jerry Haugen will be returning for his 41st season in charge for the 2021 season.
Mellgren said Haugen views him as a catcher once he arrives on campus.
"They were really impressed with how I did at that position and they really like my arm and how much I'm pretty raw to them," Mellgren said. "They think they can keep building me to be a better player in other ways than just catching."
There was also some interest to play baseball at Luther College, but Mellgren said he saw himself as a better fit both athletically and academically at St. John's, in addition to some preliminary interest from St. Scholastica and University of Minnesota-Morris to play football.
"There were some points where I was determining if I wanted to play baseball or football, because there were a few people that wanted me to play football," Mellgren said. "At the end of the day, I thought to myself I've been playing baseball my whole life and I don't really know what I would do without it."