Collin Graff snagged a pair of conference titles and helped a relay to a second-place finish as part of a successful day for the Raiders at Friday's Big 9 Conference championships at Rochester John Marshall.
Northfield finished fifth in the 12-team meet with 155 points, while Rochester Mayo (273.5) took home the team title ahead of Owatonna (246.5) and Rochester Century (224).
Graff's standout day started in the long jump pits, where he leapt to a first-place distance of 21 feet, 9.75 inches. It continued on the track, where he sped to first place in the 400-meter dash in 52.07 seconds and fifth in the 110 hurdles, and finished in the final event of the day — the 1,600 relay.
Graff ran the second leg of a relay that entered seeded seventh but finished in second place. Caleb Meeker led off the relay, Martin Brice ran the third leg and Will Tidona anchored the quartet.
The relay's time of 3:32.64 was seven seconds faster than the group's previous best.
"A lot of the credit for this goes to Meeker and Tidona, who showed some tremendous toughness by bouncing back from races that they weren't happy with the results of," Northfield coach Tyler Balow said. "You could tell that they really put all the energy they had left into this last race of the day. Distance coaches Janet Smith and Pat Riley also deserve a ton of credit for working with both of these relay groups teams this season. They got them believing that they could run with the best teams the conference has to offer."
Tidona's relative disappointment came in the open 400, where he still finished third and less than a second behind Graff in first. Meeker, meanwhile, finished sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Both those finishes still scored points for the Raiders, who received a total of 13 individual point-scoring performances.
Devin Jax soared to second in the high jump and fifth in the triple jump, Brice motored to fifth in the mile, Sam Folland did the same in the 800, Matt Anderson notched fifth in the pole vault and Zach Edwards finished eighth in the triple jump, as did Will Acheson in the high jump and Nathan Amundson in the two mile.
The 1,600 relay also wasn't the only group to speed up to seed list to finish second, as the 3,200 relay entered Friday seeded fifth but ended the day in second place.
The quartet of Brice, Amundson, Folland and AJ Reisetter shaved 11 seconds off their previous best time.
"Most of the athletes on our roster had never been to a meet with more than 4 total teams so we were concerned about how they would react to the atmosphere of a big meet," Balow said. "They more than exceeded our expectations and we couldn't be prouder of what they were able to do as a team."
Northfield next competes in a triangular Wednesday at Rochester Mayo that includes Red Wing, before the Section 1AA championships June 10 and June 12 at Lakeville South High School.