The Gators had four top-four varsity finishes out of the 10 varsity relays contested during Saturday's Tim Johnson Cougar Relays at Mankato East High School.
With those finishes, Northfield finished fourth out of 12 teams with 142 points, slightly behind first-place Lakeville North (156), second-place Lakeville South (149) and third-place Rochester Century (147).
The top relay for the Gators was the 300-yard backstroke relay team of Marcus Hauck, Conner Berndt and Ryan Malecha, which combined to win the race in two minutes, 57.86 seconds — narrowly ahead of second-place Lakeville North in 2:58.09.
Northfield's 600 freestyle relay team of Hauck, Bryce Malecha and Jose Gonzalez finished fourth, the 200 freestyle relay team of Jeb Sawyer, Dillon Smisek, Jens Kasten and Alex Dell sped to fourth, and the diving relay of Nick Borene and Isaac Guggisberg finished third with a combined score of 220.30.
Also finishing in the top four were a trio of Gator relays in the B finals, with the team of Berndt, Cavan Blandin, Luke Redetzke and Tanner Wood motoring to second in the 200 medley B relay, Berndt, Wood, Aidan Hales and Matt Anderson powering to second in the 200 freestyle B relay, and the group of Anderson, Redtzke, Hales and Sawyer speeding to second in the 400 freestyle B relay.
Northfield is next in the pool for dual meet Tuesday night at Rochester John Marshall.
Dance competes in Lakeville
Competing at the Lakeville North Invite on Saturday, the Hiliners ended the day with a pair of 13th-place finishes for the kick and jazz routines.
The kick routine earned 261 of a possible 500 points, while the jazz routine was awarded 266 of a possible 500 points. Prior Lake won the kick competition with a score of 406, while Lakeville North won the jazz competition with a score of 416.
Northfield is next in action Jan. 4 at the Henry Sibley Invite.