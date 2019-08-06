Each season, Chris Antoine has shouldered a bit more responsibility.
His first year at St. Cloud State, the 2016 Northfield High School graduate redshirted, primarily attempting to adjust to the differences between playing offensive line in college compared to high school. As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Antoine played in seven games as an offensive lineman, but he was overwhelmed.
Then, last year, Antoine secured regular playing time on that offensive line at guard and played in nine games while closing the regular season as a bonafide starter. Entering this season, Anotine is penciled in as the team's starting center.
"Center this year is going to be a lot different," Antoine said. "I mean, I'm snapping the ball, I'll definitely have to make all the calls, be a lot smarter, and I'll be in the coach's room a lot more trying to get everything right before the game. It's a lot more responsibility for me."
As a redshirt freshman, Antoine said there was no way he could serve as a capable center. He was still grappling with understanding his own team's scheme on a play-to-play basis, let alone deciphering whatever the opposition might be trying to disguise.
That extra knowledge, plus the confidence to trust what he sees, is the biggest difference from when the 6-foot-2, 303-pound lineman first arrived at St. Cloud.
"That was one of his things, was to have confidence in knowing what he was doing," St. Cloud State co-Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Doug Patterson said. "That was kind of the only thing holding him back from when he was a redshirt freshman. He'd play games and kind of question himself, and then last year he played more and started having a little more confidence and understanding of technique and scheme. He was a lot better as the season went on and was a lot better player by the end of the year."
Antoine describes it as "unconscious confidence," meaning there's not even a second thought that what he's thinking is the right decision.
"I really feel like this year is going to be my year," Antoine said. "I really do feel like this. I've been bouncing around a little bit. I played back-up two years ago, and then last year I started the whole year, which was great, and now this year I'm just ready, man. This is going to be a fun year for us, a fun year for St. Cloud."
Part of that is what's surrounding Antoine, specifically on the offensive line.
For the first time since Antoine started receiving playing time, the Huskies are bringing back the entirety of the offensive line. Couple that with others gaining enough experience to step into bigger roles and the offensive line shuffle meant Antoine's talents were best utilized at center.
"Chris having that flexibility to move around made it easier to do that," Patterson said.
"In spring we played him some at guard and center and I think he's actually going to end up being our starting center this fall," Patterson continued. "That's an important spot for us, and it's a position confidence-wise he wouldn't have been able to play two years ago, but he's at a spot where he can handle a lot of things, make some decisions and make some calls where he probably didn't feel comfortable doing that a couple years ago."
Last year, St. Cloud State finished 7-4, which was good enough for fourth place in the eight-team North Division of the competitive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which advanced the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State University, Mankato to the Division II NCAA tournament.
In that hyper-competitive conference, though, Antoine believes St. Cloud State is more than capable of making the jump from the middle of the pack into the upper echelon of teams this year. That's due in large part to the maturation of the offensive line.
"It's a hard position to play for a young guy as a redshirt freshman," Patterson said. "That's why two years ago when we were playing a bunch of guys that were redshirt freshmen we were pretty average, but last year, when they had a year under their belt, we were pretty good, and hopefully this year we should be really good."
St. Cloud State starts the season Sept. 5 with a trip to Bismarck, North Dakota, to battle the University of Mary. The home opener is the next week against the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Sept. 14, which is followed by a trip to Duluth on Sept. 21.
"I'd say our big game this year is definitely Duluth," Antoine said. "I'm gearing up for it and can't wait. I'm wired for it, obviously, but I think we're able to compete with literally everyone in that conference. There's no one I'm scared of, there's no one I'm like, 'Oh yeah, that's an L for sure.' I fully expect that every game we go into this year we'll be able to win, and that's just how you have to go into it."