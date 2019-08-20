This year's version of Northfield boys soccer might be young on paper, but they certainly don't lack in either experience or talent.
Led by a group of six juniors who played major minutes on varsity last year, and are now stepping into leadership roles as juniors, the Raiders, who start the season Thursday at home against Rosemount, figure they're primed and ready to compete in the Big 9 Conference as they make the move up to Class AA.
"I think we stack up really well against other teams," junior Grant Roney said. "We're a lot younger than other varsity teams, but we're still manly on the pitch."
That "manly" distinction comes from Northfield's coach, Westley Dayus, who's now in his second year in charge of the program. He's also said the young Raiders have a lot of "steel," and that much has been proven even a week into the preseason.
After the first five days of practices/tryouts, Northfield traveled to participate in a set of scrimmages at Benilde-St. Margaret's in Minneapolis. There, the Raiders finished 2-0-1, notching wins against Mankato West and Hill-Murray while drawing against Benilde-St. Margaret's.
Last year, Hill-Murray finished 6-9-1 before advancing to the Section 4A finals, where it lost to Mahtomedi, which ended last year ranked No. 5 in Class A. Mankato West struggled to a 2-13-1 record last year, while Benilde-St. Margaret's finished last year 4-10-2.
"There's a lot of young talent," junior Will Knutson said. "A bunch of guys on this team are really young and really good, like sophomores and juniors."
Knutson and Roney are both captains for a team that will start the year with no seniors in possession of varsity experience. The fact they're both in charge of a varsity team as juniors doesn't seem to phase either of them, given Northfield's relative youth and the mentality that's produced.
They both figure to start somewhere in the midfield this year after the pair were Northfied's representatives on the Big 9 all-conference team a season ago. Other juniors who played significant varsity minutes last year include Pascal Cogan, Max Kasten, Charles Pratt and Griffin Regnier, while Teigen Hoff received experience last year as a freshman.
That group experienced about as many ups and downs as a high school season can produce last year, with the Raiders starting the season 6-0, then losing eight of its last nine games only to barnstorm their way into the Section 2A semifinals.
"You learn how to take your highs not too high and your lows not too low," Roney said. "If you do that you're not going to perform very well in the next game."
This year, that group is all a year older, but will also be playing against a higher level of competition once the section playoffs roll around, as Northfield is up in Section 1AA. While the section will be without last year's champ in Lakeville North, which was removed as part of section reshuffling, it still includes traditional power Lakeville South last year's co-Big 9 champion Rochester Mayo and third-place conference finisher Owatonna.
That doesn't bother the young Raiders too much, though.
"It's kind of in the back of our mind," Roney said. "Westley said that in order to be the best you have to beat the best. That's true and will improve us even more."