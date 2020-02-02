Already staked to a two-goal lead, the Northfield boys hockey team used a lightning-quick start to the second period to race past Rochester John Marshall on Saturday at St. Olaf Ice Arena.
The Raiders scored three times in the first 1 minute, 44 seconds of the second frame to increase their lead to 5-0 and eventually led by 7-0 in the second. Northfield took a 7-1 lead into the second intermission, before the two teams traded goals in the third period.
Junior forward Carson VanZuilen, sophomore forward Spencer Klotz and senior defenseman Kearic Gargrave all recorded recorded four-point games, with Klotz utilizing two goals and two assists, VanZuilen pairing a goal with three assists and Gargrave racking up four assists.
Junior forward Will Tidona also scored twice, while senior forward Teague Nelson and junior forward Ryan Will both scored a goal and notched an assist. Sophomore forward Joey Malecha scored his first career goal as well, while junior defenseman Isak Johnson, junior defenseman Josh Kruger and junior forward Joel Gehrke all tallied an assist.
Senior goalie Cal Frank stopped 16 of 18 shots to record the win, while Northfield peppered Rochester John Marshall goalie Carson Arthur with 36 shots.
The Raiders (13-8, 11-2 Big 9 Conference) finished 2-for-2 on the power play and the Rockets (4-16, 1-10) converted on 1 of 5 chances with a man advantage.
Northfield will next travel Thursday to take on Hastings (14-4-2), a Section 1AA opponent.