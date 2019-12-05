A few minutes after Thursday night's 6-4 victory against Mankato East/Loyola at Northfield Ice Arena, Northfield boys hockey coach Mike Luckraft spotted junior defenseman Davis Royle trotting out of one of the team's locker rooms.
"Great job skating the puck tonight, Davis, keep it up," Luckraft said while pointing at Ryle, who had scored his first career varsity goal in the first period.
Not far away from Royle was another junior defenseman, Isak Johnson, who was sporting the honorary construction hard hat given to the team's player of the game after he not only scored his first career goal, but later on added his second. In addition to Royle and Johnson, the Raiders' two other defensemen were involved in the offense as well, with senior Kearic Gargrave dishing out a pair of assists and junior Josh Kruger notched an assist.
Luckraft said he's hoping this becomes the norm for Northfield, which is trying to replace the graduation of the bulk of last year's scoring production with a little help from the guys patrolling the blue line.
"We just have to learn how to play a little more offensive than defensive this year," Johnson said. "We're a little short on forwards, but I think we're doing it pretty well and it showed tonight."
After the Cougars (0-3-1) grabbed an early lead two minutes, eight seconds into the game, the Raiders (2-2) were able to strike back Thursday after Gargrave fired a shot from the blue line, junior forward Carson Van Zuilen stabbed at a second attempt that ended up sliding over to the weak side, where Johnson was waiting to slot the puck into the empty net 3:36 into the first period.
Royle added his tally 20 seconds later, when he gained possession in the neutral zone and exploded past a number of Cougars before depositing the puck in the back of the net. Johnson then helped Northfield take a 4-2 lead at the end of the first period when he wristed a shot from the blue line that weaved through a throng of bodies in front and past the Mankato East goalie.
"That's what you have to do is release that puck with bodies in front and it snuck by on the far side," Luckraft said. "Those are huge."
Sophomore forward Spencer Klotz also scored twice and added a pair of assists, while Van Zuilen deposited a nifty wraparound goal in addition to dishing out an assist and junior forward Griffin Amy notched an assist to record his first varsity point to help the Raiders to a a 6-3 advantage at the end of the second period before they held on in the third with the help of senior goalie Cal Frank, who made 25 saves throughout the game.
Of course, all that extra time spent attacking by defensemen can have adverse consequences, which was proven by the amount of odd-man rushes and breakaways Mankato East enjoyed throughout the game.
"I felt like in the first period you've got three goals from defensemen and they just kind of cut loose," Luckraft said. "You still have to understand situational hockey.
Luckraft pointed to a pair of examples in particular. Toward the end of the first period, the Raiders had possession in the offensive zone. As the puck was spat out toward the blue line, a defenseman crashed down to try and maintain possession, but a Cougar player was able to chip it forward along the boards and fly down for a breakaway.
Then, with a two-goal lead late in the third period, a Northfield player had possession of the puck behind the Mankato East net, when a defenseman charged down the slot looking for a scoring opportunity when all the Raiders needed to do was maintain their shape and prevent the Cougars from producing any odd-man rushes.
"You gotta make sure a forward gets back for you," Johnson said. "You can't go down there and have only one D back and then have an odd-man rush going back. Just read it, play it well and make sure a forward stay backs for you."
Thursday, the positive plays outweighed the errors in judgement, allowing Northfield to obtain four points toward the Big 9 Conference standings since it was the only matchup with Mankato East this year.
As the season progresses, though, and the competition stiffens against the Class AA meat of the schedule, those errors in judgement could prove more costly.
"It's a learning thing for us," Luckraft said. "Our defensemen have to continue to gain confidence and we want them to skate with the puck, because when they do they make good plays."