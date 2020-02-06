Ethan Johnson remembers his first year of varsity wrestler.
Then just scrawny seventh-graders, Johnson and Drew Woodley filled out the lower spots in the lineup for the Northfield wrestling team, which then was a program still trying its best to punch above its weight. The losses were delivered in droves that year.
Fast forward to Thursday night's 51-12 victory against Albert Lea at Northfield High School, and just about everything has changed for the Raiders. Now seniors, Johnson and Woodley closed out a regular season in which they finished 10-0 in the Big 9 Conference to claim the program's first outright Big 9 crown, and first conference title since it won the Missota Conference in 2010. Northfield also split the Big 9 title in 1964 with Albert Lea.
"We'd lose almost every time," Johnson said. "We lost to Austin and Mayo and all these teams that we're killing now by winning almost every single match. It's a different feel to win almost every single dual as a team. It's a lot more fun."
Against Albert Lea, a storied program that's historically steamrolled Northfield en route to its own conference and section titles, the Raiders won 11 of the 14 matches.
Johnson pinned his opponent in the 152-pound weight class, while Woodley won an 11-5 decision at 138, senior Jack Holman won an 11-5 decision at 182 and senior David Tonjum pinned his opponent at 220 to complete the senior sweep for Class AAA No. 5 Northfield.
Other winners for the Raiders included sophomore Beau Murphy (6-0 decision at 113), sophomore Jake Messner (fall at 120), junior Chase Murphy (11-4 decision at 126), junior Sam Holman (fall at 132), freshman Jayce Barron (8-4 decision at 160), freshman Quinn Ertz (fall at 195) and junior Nick Lopez (fall at 285).
That victory for Tonjum continued his dream senior season after he started the year unranked. He entered Thursday night ranked No. 7 in Class AAA at 220.
"It's been better than I expected, to be honest," Tonjum said. "The last three years I've been about .500, so honestly it felt like a trend and I didn't know how I'd end up being."
Those expectations shifted at the start of December, Tonjum said, when he topped Rochester Century's Seth Arndt in the finals of the Larry Severson Raider Invite in Northfield. At the time, Arndt was ranked No. 8 in Class AAA at 220.
"It was the first high school tournament I've ever won," Tonjum said. "Then I was ranked the next week, so that's when it really hit me that I could do something this year."
Johnson's senior year trajectory hasn't been as straightforward. After an inconsistent start to the season, Johnson suffered an MCL injury at the end of December that forced him to miss more than a month of action.
He's trending upwards now, though, with five matches under his belt since the injury. During that stretch, he's 5-0 with two pins, a technical fall, a major decision and a decision.
"I'm starting to feel like I'm getting back to 100%," Johnson said. "I'm still feeling like I need to work a little bit more to get my conditioning there, but the endurance is definitely getting better from the first week."
Johnson's return to the lineup has also ticked Northfield closer to 100% as a team. It's still without sophomore Darrin Kuyper, ranked No. 10 at 160, and sophomore Mason Pagel, who can wrestle at either 182 or 195, as they're both working their way back from injuries.
Even without that pair, the Raiders still figure to open the Section 1AAA tournament Feb. 13 as the No. 1 seed, ahead of Class AAA No. 6 Owatonna and Class AAA No. 9 Farmington.
While the role of prohibitive favorite is a new one for Northfield, which upset top-seeded Owatonna in the section finals last year to qualify for the state tournament, not much has changed in the mind of Northfield coach Geoff Staab.
"Really, we're doing the exact same stuff as we did last year," Staab said. "Last year, we thought we were the best team in the section and we went out and showed that we were. This year, we think we're the best team in the section, we practice like it, we get after it and that's the mentality that we have in the room. The guys are bought in and they believe it and we expect to win."