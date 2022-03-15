All season, the senior class for the Northfield boys basketball team set an example their coach Ryan Driscoll remains even after they graduate.
The group of Trey Schlaak, Tate Journell, JJ Gustina, Tate Sand, Ian Stanton and Jake Balvin epitomized Driscoll's ideal team-first philosophy that's more about effort and processes than results and box scores.
Of course, the two can go hand in hand as they did this season, in which the fifth-seeded Raiders tallied a 14-12 record, capped off by a 68-44 defeat against fourth-seeded Lakeville South in the Section 1-4A quarterfinals Tuesday, March 8.
“I hope the younger guys were paying attention, because they do things right," Driscoll said. "Even when we have issues, they resolve them the right way. They don’t give up on each other. They were the keys for us."
Even when trailing by 20 points in the second half in Lakeville, Journell leapt up and over the Cougars' bench in an attempt to save a ball from landing out of bounds. While that mentality didn't allow the Raiders to fight back against the bigger and stronger Cougars, it did create opportunities for comebacks throughout the season.
Feb. 23 at Winona, Northfield fought back to force overtime with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from junior Soren Richardson, before Journell stole an inbounds pass and nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime for a 58-55 victory.
Against longtime rival Austin on Jan. 6, Northfield fought back to eventually win 61-59 when Balvin entered off the bench to drill a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"We had four games where we were down 10 in the second half and came back and won," Driscoll said. "It’s because of how they talked to each other and built each other up. They just come with the work ethic every day and they just wanted to succeed, so they put in the time."
Against Lakeville South, Northfield was unable to consistently run its normal offensive sets. The Cougars devoted plenty of time and energy to slowing down junior Soren Richardson, while also disrupting the rest of the motion offense for the Raiders.
Richardson still managed to score 14 points, while sophomore Austin Koep led Northfield with 15 points after he started attacking the basket on dribble drives in the second half.
"I thought we played through the physicality OK, but it definitely slowed us down offensively," Driscoll said. "I thought Austin figured it out in the second half and we did better late in the first half, but they bumped our cutters, they moved our posts and sometimes that makes you not trust things as much."
Schlaak, Gustina and Journell all finished with five points to round out the scoring for the Raiders. Northfield utilized only a six-man rotation that also included junior Dom DiMaggio, with Sand unavailable to play. Stanton and Balvin entered late off the bench once the game was theoretically out of reach.
"We had a good season, it just wasn’t our best night,” Driscoll said.