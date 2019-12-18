Game: Northfield (1-3, 1-2 Big 9 Conference) at Albert Lea (2-2, 1-2), 7:30 p.m., Friday, Albert Lea High School.
Recent results: Northfield has lost a pair of road contests in a row against Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Century entering Tuesday's game against Mankato East, while Albert Lea is on a two-game skid of its own with losses to Winona and Owatonna before Tuesday's clash at Mankato West.
Last year: The Raiders swept the series with a 75-60 win and a 74-65 victory.
1. While the experience might not have a ton of combined success, there's still a ton of it for Albert Lea. Of the 14 players on the varsity roster for the Tigers, 11 are seniors, plus a junior, a sophomore and a freshman. That senior group is led by guard Javarus Mucha-Owen and center Chay Guen, who led the team in scoring a year ago and are back among the scoring leaders this year. In the team's most recent loss against Owatonna, Mucha-Owens provided 18 points while Guen pitched in 12, but the team was led by senior forward Connor Veldman, who poured in 20 points.
2. When the Raiders are getting to the free throw line, then they're typically playing well. In both instances when Northfield failed to attempt more than 20 free throws, it lost 90-64 at Apple Valley and 62-52 at Rochester John Marshall. In the two instances where it's attempted more than 20 free throws, it's won 79-65 against Red Wing and lost a 72-71 nail biter at Rochester Century. In the Century game, six different Raiders got to the line, while eight players attempted a free throw against Red Wing.
3. Without much size entering the season, it was a question about who might be rebounding the basketball for the Raiders. So far, it's been a little bit of everyone, but primarily the team's guards who are ending up with the ball at the end of the opposing team's possession. In the Century game, junior guard Kip Schetnan led the team with eight rebounds, while junior guard Karsten Clay was second with five boards. In the win against Red Wing, senior forward Nick Touchette led the team with nine rebounds, but Clay was close behind in grabbing eight.