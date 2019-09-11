Football has always taught a lot of life lessons to the young people who play the game. The year’s version of the Northfield Raider football team will face a tough one now as they find out how to deal with and overcome adversity. The team is dealing with an onslaught of devastating injuries to key players, plus they have their most formidable schedule in years. Senior leadership is essential as the Raiders will begin their comeback effort this week in Mankato as they face Mankato West.
The squad has learned a great deal despite the two losses to Mayo and Owatonna and hopes to parlay that into an improved performance this Friday. Some key players may also return from injury to aid the cause.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: 149-592: Total offense vs. Owatonna; 7: Penalties for 60 yards (too many); 97: Yards rushing for junior running backs Blake Mellgren and Josh Johnson; 3-7-36: Passes caught, punts and punt average for senior Daniel Monaghan; 6-5: Tackles for Drew Woodley and Josh Dresow.
PLAYERS OF THE GAME: Players: Woodley and Monaghan; Special teams: Monaghan and Cole Stanchina; Scout: Johnson; Big block or tackle: Nick Lopez; JV scout: Colton Pryor; Mr. Hustle: Ayanti Unah.
SOPHS MOVING UP: Sophomores who are forced to step up and are helping fill several spots include Mason Pagel, Ryne Johnson, Darrin Kuyper and Zack Edwards.
SENIOR PLUGGERS: Two seniors who stepped in for injured starters were Connor Nagy and Sam Hegseth.
SEC: Friday winners were Mayo, Kasson-Mantorville, Owatonna, Albert Lea, Winona, Austin and Rochester Century in a big upset over Mankato West.
FRIDAY: Mankato West is led by 6-foot-5, 225-pound quarterback and two-year starter Jack Foster and backs Owen Johnson, Wyatt Block and Cael Friesen, linebackers Block and Charlie Becker, and receivers Spencer Spaude and Jon Sikes. West is currently 1-1 and is the preseason favorite along with Owatonna to win the SEC red division.
Friday night, 7 p.m. at Mankato West. Come and cheer the Raiders on as they take on another major challenge.