When Dundas first baseman Nate Van Roekel led off the top of the fifth inning with a single, all thoughts were directed toward expanding a lead.
The Dukes were leading by one Saturday evening in Shakopee during the Class B state tournament after taking the lead the inning prior. Van Roekel was stranded on first base, however, and Moorhead tied the game in the bottom of the fifth and took the lead for good in the sixth en route to a 5-1 victory to eliminate Dundas from the state tournament.
Van Roekel's single was the final hit of the night for Dundas, and the second-to-last baserunner before left fielder Cody Kashmark worked a walk in the top of the ninth.
The Brewers tied the game in the fifth and took the lead in the sixth with a pair of solo home runs off Dundas starting pitcher Derek Albers, whose day was done after six innings. He allowed two runs, six hits, three walks and struck out five.
He was relieved by Charlie Ruud, who surrendered a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh before Moorhead launched its third solo home run of the night in the eighth.
The Dukes scored their only run in the top of the fourth, when shortstop Josh Maus worked a two-out walk with the bases loaded to score third baseman Mike Ludwig.
Van Roekel and right fielder Jon Bishop both finished with a pair of hits for Dundas, while designated hitter Nic Zabel and second baseman Drew Sathrum provided the only other two hits off Moorhead starting pitcher David Ernst.
Ernst fired seven innings and allowed only the one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six. Cole Christensen entered in relief and didn't allow a run or a hit in the eighth and ninth innings. The only baserunner Christensen allowed came off a walk, and the right-hander struck out a pair.
Moorhead advanced to play Sunday against Cold Spring and won with a walk-off single in the 10th inning to advance to the winner's bracket final Friday night against Chanhassen. Dundas, meanwhile, is eliminated a year after finishing as the Class B runner-ups.