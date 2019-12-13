At no point in Friday night's game did Northfield girls basketball coach Paul Eddy question his team's effort against Rochester Century.
As the Raiders dove on the floor for loose balls and lunged into passing lanes, they were still unable to string together enough productive offensive possessions against the Panthers, who forced plenty of havoc defensively to create a multitude of scoring opportunities in transition.
The result: Rochseter Century registering a 51-47 victory — the first against Northfield since Dec. 11, 2015, and the first in Northfield since Dec. 12, 2014.
"We turned the ball over way too much," Eddy said. "Just unforced errors and panic in our faces when we needed to have some poise and composure. When we learn to do that, we've got the girls that can finish, but we have to get them in a position where we can. I thought we played hard, especially on defense, but we just gave them too many transition points because of our turnovers."
Junior forward Annika Richardson led Northfield with 14 points, while junior forward Emma Rasmussen added 11 points and junior guard Megan Fabeck pitched in 10 of her own.
After Northfield (2-4, 2-3 Big 9 Conference) led 27-24 at halftime, Rochester Century (2-4, 2-3) deployed a three-quarters court press much more liberally in the second half to hamstring any offense the Raiders wanted to run before they could set up.
Eddy said his team faced a similar style of defense in a 60-47 victory against Owatonna on Dec. 3, and while Northfield didn't entirely dissipate that pressure then, it struggled much more Friday night against the scheme.
That might have also been because of the absence of junior forward Emma Hodapp, who will be out indefinitely with an illness and was averaging 27 minutes through the first five games of the season.
"When you take one of your key players that generally plays 30 minutes off the floor, that's 30 minutes where other players need to step up," Eddy said. "We've got the players that can do it, but they just need to realize they can do it. We're just not playing with a lot of confidence on offense right now."
For a large majority of Friday's game, it appeared as if the Raiders would be able to overcome those obstacles. After closing the first half with eight straight points to take the 27-24 lead, Northfield didn't surrender the lead of until a Rochester Century layup with five minutes, 49 seconds remaining to put the score at 39-38 in favor of the Panthers.
That would be the only lead change of the second half, as Northfield was able to tie the score at 42 apiece with sophomore's Samantha Ims' layup with 4:21 left, but was unable to grab the lead again.
That was largely because of the Panther pressure, which forced the Raiders to constantly scramble. After Rasmussen drilled a 3-pointer only 42 seconds into the game and Fabeck added another 1:40 into the contest, Northfield was unable to covert on another shot from behind the arc the rest of the night.
"They just have to learn to believe in themselves," Eddy said. "I believe in them and I tell them that I believe in them, but they need to start to believe in themselves and believe in each other. That team chemistry will come, but it's just going to be a process. We'll continue to work on things in practice and get more comfortable with our systems and make good decisions."