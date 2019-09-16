BIG 9 CONFERENCE

FOOTBALL

Red Division

Owatonna, 3-0

Rochester Mayo, 2-0

Mankato West, 2-1

Rochester Century, 2-1

New Prague, 0-2

Rochester John Marshall, 0-2

Northfield, 0-3

Blue Division

Winona, 3-0

Byron, 2-0

Austin, 2-1

Kasson-Mantorville, 1-1

Mankato East, 1-2

Albert Lea, 0-1

Faribault, 0-3

BOYS SOCCER

Northfield, 15 points

Austin, 13 points

Mankato West, 13 points

Faribault, 10 points

Rochester Century, 9 points

Rochester Mayo, 7 points

Mankato East, 7 points

Owatonna, 6 points

Albert Lea, 3 points

Winona, 3 points

Red Wing, 1 point

Rochester John Marshall, 0 points

GIRLS SOCCER

Mankato West, 15 points

Mankato East, 15 points

Northfield, 9 points

Rochester Mayo, 7 points

Owatonna, 6 points

Rochester Century, 6 points

Albert Lea, 6 points

Rochester John Marshall, 4 points

Austin, 3 points

Red Wing, 3 points

Winona, 3 points

Faribault, 0 points

GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE

Mankato East, 3-0

Rochester Century 3-0

Northfield, 2-1

Rochester John Marshall, 2-1

Rochester Mayo, 2-1

Austin, 1-1

Owatonna, 1-1

Mankato West, 1-2

Winona, 1-2

Albert Lea, 0-2

Red Wing, 0-2

Faribault, 0-3

GIRLS TENNIS

Rochester Mayo, 8-0

Rochester Century, 6-0

Owatonna, 8-1

Mankato East, 5-2

Rochester John Marshall, 4-3

Mankato West, 4-4

Winona, 3-3

Northfield, 3-4

Albert Lea, 2-6

Austin, 1-6

Faribault, 1-7

Red Wing, 0-6

VOLLEYBALL

Northfield, 2-0

Austin, 2-0

Mankato West, 4-1

Rochester Mayo, 2-1

Faribault, 2-1

Winona, 2-2

Rochester John Marshall, 1-1

Rochester Century, 1-1

Mankato East, 1-2

Owatonna, 0-2

Red Wing, 0-3

Albert Lea, 0-3

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

VOLLEYBALL

Mabel-Canton, 11-0

Spring Grove, 7-2

Grand Meadow, 7-2

Randolph, 4-2

Lanesboro, 4-6

LeRoy-Ostrander, 3-4

Kingsland, 2-4

Houston, 2-6

Schaeffer Academy, 1-5

Hope Lutheran, 0-0

Lyle-Pacelli, 0-5

Glenville-Emmons, 0-5

