BIG 9 CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL
Red Division
Owatonna, 3-0
Rochester Mayo, 2-0
Mankato West, 2-1
Rochester Century, 2-1
New Prague, 0-2
Rochester John Marshall, 0-2
Northfield, 0-3
Blue Division
Winona, 3-0
Byron, 2-0
Austin, 2-1
Kasson-Mantorville, 1-1
Mankato East, 1-2
Albert Lea, 0-1
Faribault, 0-3
BOYS SOCCER
Northfield, 15 points
Austin, 13 points
Mankato West, 13 points
Faribault, 10 points
Rochester Century, 9 points
Rochester Mayo, 7 points
Mankato East, 7 points
Owatonna, 6 points
Albert Lea, 3 points
Winona, 3 points
Red Wing, 1 point
Rochester John Marshall, 0 points
GIRLS SOCCER
Mankato West, 15 points
Mankato East, 15 points
Northfield, 9 points
Rochester Mayo, 7 points
Owatonna, 6 points
Rochester Century, 6 points
Albert Lea, 6 points
Rochester John Marshall, 4 points
Austin, 3 points
Red Wing, 3 points
Winona, 3 points
Faribault, 0 points
GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Mankato East, 3-0
Rochester Century 3-0
Northfield, 2-1
Rochester John Marshall, 2-1
Rochester Mayo, 2-1
Austin, 1-1
Owatonna, 1-1
Mankato West, 1-2
Winona, 1-2
Albert Lea, 0-2
Red Wing, 0-2
Faribault, 0-3
GIRLS TENNIS
Rochester Mayo, 8-0
Rochester Century, 6-0
Owatonna, 8-1
Mankato East, 5-2
Rochester John Marshall, 4-3
Mankato West, 4-4
Winona, 3-3
Northfield, 3-4
Albert Lea, 2-6
Austin, 1-6
Faribault, 1-7
Red Wing, 0-6
VOLLEYBALL
Northfield, 2-0
Austin, 2-0
Mankato West, 4-1
Rochester Mayo, 2-1
Faribault, 2-1
Winona, 2-2
Rochester John Marshall, 1-1
Rochester Century, 1-1
Mankato East, 1-2
Owatonna, 0-2
Red Wing, 0-3
Albert Lea, 0-3
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
VOLLEYBALL
Mabel-Canton, 11-0
Spring Grove, 7-2
Grand Meadow, 7-2
Randolph, 4-2
Lanesboro, 4-6
LeRoy-Ostrander, 3-4
Kingsland, 2-4
Houston, 2-6
Schaeffer Academy, 1-5
Hope Lutheran, 0-0
Lyle-Pacelli, 0-5
Glenville-Emmons, 0-5