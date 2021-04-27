Nate Stevens followed up his school record-breaking performance by earning medalist honors Monday afternoon at the Stillwater Invitational at Stillwater Country Club.
Stevens shot a 73 Monday to beat every individual in the field, less than a week after he soared to an 18-hole round of 67 to break the program record. In that record-breaking performance during Wednesday's triangular at Northfield Golf Club, Stevens birdied the final four holes to finish five-under par.
In that triangular, the Raiders surged past Rochester John Marshall and Red Wing to post a score of 319, which was also helped by Jeb Sawyer's 78 and Jack Wendt's 86. Ike Vessey and McGuire Fink both scored 88s as well.
Friday at the Lakeville South Invite at the Jewel Golf Club, Northfield tied Lakeville South in an early preview of a potential battle for the Section 1AAA title. The Raiders shot a 312 with Stevens' 70, Haakon Rustad's 77, Vessey's 79 and Sawyer's 86.
At Monday's invite in Stillwater, other Northfield scored besides Stevens included Rustad's 82, Sawyer's 83 and Vessey's 88.
Northfield next plays in the first day of the Big 9 Conference tournament Thursday at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona.