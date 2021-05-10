Brynn Hostettler came a walk and an error away from a perfect game in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against Rochester Century — a 12-0 six-inning win — and Courtney Graff surrendered just two hits and a walk in a 14-0 seven inning win in the second game at Northfield High School.
The combined 13 innings of shutout softball lowered the team ERA for the Class 4A No. 10 Raiders (11-2) to 0.80 across 79 innings, of which Hostettler has hurled 62 1/3 innings. Graff stuck out 13 batters Saturday, while Hostettler sent down 16 of the 20 batters she faced on strikes.
Offensively in game one, Northfield slapped a total of 11 hits, with Hostettler and senior Mikaela Girard both finishing with a pair of base knocks and both driving in three runs. One of Girard's hits was a double and she also worked a walk. Senior Payton Fox also reached base three times with a single and a pair of walks.
In game two, picked up three hits including a home run to drive in four runs, while Girard, senior Chloe Rozga and sophomore Ava Stanchina all finished with three hits as well. Fox and Stanchina roped a pair of doubles, while Hostettler and Rozga both laced a double each.
Northfield next travels to play at Red Wing (5-5) on Tuesday, before hosting Class 3A No. 7 Winona (9-1) on Thursday afternoon.