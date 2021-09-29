Life as a college volleyball setter can involve a lot of waiting. With many teams using only one or two setters, a player can enter a college team with plenty of starting experience in high school before needing to wait their turn for major collegiate playing time.
For 2018 Northfield High School graduate Brynne Gray, that patience has paid off this fall, with the senior now operating as the primary setter for the St. Olaf volleyball team in her senior season. She was set to ascend to that top spot last year, but only had the opportunity to play in five matches in a shortened spring season.
This season, she’s one of five players to play in all 49 sets for the Oles and has started in 12 of 13 matches. She leads the team with 298 assists, and helped St. Olaf navigate a difficult non-conference slate.
In the team’s Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener on Sept. 22, St. Olaf swept the College of St. Scholastica behind 22 assists. The Oles continue MIAC play this weekend with a Friday home match against Macalester before traveling to play at Hamline on Saturday.
Roney scores 1st collegiate goal
Grant Roney, a 2021 Nortfield High School graduate, played 25 minutes off the bench Saturday in a 7-0 victory for the Wheaton College men’s soccer team against Alma.
In that game, Roney scored his first collegiate goal on a 35-yard rocket in the second half before picking up his first collegiate assist later in the match. It was the second match the freshman has played in this season, after he logged 19 minutes off the bench in a 6-0 victory against the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
The three-year starter for Northfield has taken a secondary role in his first season at Wheaton, which has raced out to a 5-1 record so far this season.
Noack a regular for St. Benedict’s
In her senior season for the St. Benedict’s women’s soccer team, 2018 Northfield High School graduate Clara Noack has played in seven of eight matches this year.
She’s started in three of those matches, and registered an assist in a season-opening 10-0 victory against the University of Minnesota-Morris. Most recently, Noack played 30 minutes off the bench in a 5-0 win Saturday against Gustavus to improve the Bennies to 1-0-1 in the MIAC.
That conference slate continues Wednesday with a match at Concordia College-Moorhead before a Saturday home match against Augsburg.
Hanlon steps in for St. Olaf
Lily Hanlon, a 2019 Northfield High School graduate, is building herself a regular role for the St. Olaf women’s soccer team in her junior season. After playing in a combined seven matches in her first two years (including a shortened sophomore season), the midfielder has already played in eight matches this fall.
That includes a start in a 4-0 victory against Finalndia in which Hanlon fired three shots, and an effective 18-minute stint off the bench to score her first collegiate goal in a 3-0 victory against Hamline.
Most recently, she played 21 minutes off the bench in a 2-1 victory against Hamline on Saturday to help the Oles improve to 2-1 in the MIAC.
Next up, St. Olaf travels to St. Scholastica on Wednesday before battling rival Carleton on Saturday afternoon at Rolf Mellby Field.