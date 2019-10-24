The first time Nicole Theberath heard the news, she assumed it was a ploy.
After crossing the finish line in 19 minutes, 32.9 seconds during Thursday's Section 1AA Championships at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna, a race official pointed at Theberath and said, "You're going to state." She initially dismissed the statement as a way to usher her out of the finishing area quicker.
Then, her mind started racing, and soon, her coaches broke the news that her 17th-place finish was good enough for the eighth and final individual qualifying spot for state after runners from the two advancing teams (Farmington and Lakeville South) were removed from the equation.
"When we told her she actually dropped to her knees and started sobbing," Northfield coach Nichole Porath said.
Theberath will be the first Northfield runner to race at state since 2016, when the boys team qualified as a team.
Her race Thursday was supported by a wave of depth for the Raiders, who were elevated to a fifth-place finish thanks to sophomore Adriana Fleming (30th, 20:11), sophomore Clara Lippert (35th, 20:15), seventh-grader Anna Forbord (40th, 20:19) and junior Erica Loe (52nd, 20:45). The difference of 1:12 between the team's fastest scorer (Theberath) and final scorer (Loe) was the slimmest margin in the 17-team field, which helped Northfield improve on a 13th-place finish from last year.
The boys experienced a similar rise up the standings, although it wasn't quite as large, with Northfield's 10-place finish this year improving on a placement of 14th from a year ago. Junior Martin Brice led the way in 13th place in 16:36, although he missed qualifying for state by one spot and 0.9 seconds.
Also scoring for the boys team was freshman Nathan Amundson (30th, 17:07), sophomore Adam Reisetter (37th, 17:14), sophomore Will Beaumaster (73rd, 17:58) and senior Owen Halls (77th, 18:01).
"It's a bummer, though, on Martin," Porath said. "I wish we could have sent two individuals, but you win some you lose some. Again, we got the last spot for Nicole and we were just one spot away for Martin. Sometimes that's how it goes. I'm really proud of how the team has worked this year and how they've believed in the program."
On paper, qualifying for state in her junior year seemed like a natural progression for Theberath. As a sophomore, Theberath finished 22nd overall and 12th in terms of runners eligible for the eight state-qualifying spots. That calculus doesn't account for Theberath's spring tearing of her meniscus, which has ached throughout the fall.
"Honestly, there's so many more qualified people than me in previous years," Theberath said. "I feel like I'm not even worthy of this spot and with my knee, I can't even believe I made it when my knee is at its worst moment of my career. It's God. I have no other words. This is a is a religious newspaper now. I'm sorry, but it's God's miracle, this is it."
That miracle started with Theberath back in 27th place after the first mile of the five-kilometer race. After the second mile, she had moved up to 21st place before she picked up a few more runners in the race's final stretch to finish 17th.
"In the middle of the race I thought, 'Oh, my dream is over,' I was feeling like I couldn't accomplish it," Theberath said. "Then I just passed a lot of people in the last 800 meters. That was all it took.
"It's like a door was closing and I barely made it," she added. "It's the Nicole way to do it."
In the wildly varying circumstances surrounding qualifying for the state cross country meet, Brice sped to a 13th-place finish in the boys race but was unable to sneak into one of the eight individual qualifying spots due to greater amounts of parity.
Farmington, the boys champ, placed only two runners in the top 10, while runner-up Rochester Century claimed just one of the 10 fastest finishers.
Those inconsistencies helped Theberath sneak in to the Class AA state championships Nov. 2 at St. Olaf College, though, since nine runners ahead of her were from either first-place Farmington or second-place Rochester Century.
Given the fact that all five of Northfield's scorers Thursday for the girls team return next year, as well as four of the five scorers for the boys team, there might be a greater number of Raiders qualifying for state a year from now.
"I've been planting the seed," Porath said. "I said, 'You know what? Look at this. This is the makings of both a girls team and a boys team that can come back next year and both qualify for state.' Just planting that seed and they're starting to believe."