In her return from injury, Northfield freshman Regan Childress scored the opening goal for Northfield girls soccer in a 2-0 victory Tuesday at Austin (5-9, 4-6 Big 9 Conference).
Childress' score was assisted by another freshman, Lucy Garrity, with three minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the first half.
Senior Maddy Ims pushed the lead to 2-0 with 28:36 left in the game.
The Raiders (8-6-1, 6-3-1) return home for their final game of the regular season Tuesday against Faribault (3-11, 0-9) before starting the Section 1AA playoffs next week.
Northfield volleyball cruises
The Class AAA No. 3-ranked Raiders were clinical on Tuesday night in Albert Lea, winning 25-7, 25-4, 25-5 while racking up 13 aces and hitting at a 45.5 percent clip.
Senior Lida King assisted on 26 of Northfield's 37 kills while also racking up six aces, junior Megan Reilly pounded 11 kills, junior Rachel Wieber contributed 10 of her own, junior Emma Torstenson paired nine digs with five aces and freshman Sydney Jaynes thwarted a number of attacks from the Tigers (0-12, 0-8 Big 9 Conference) with a team-high 10 digs.
The Raiders (18-1, 7-1) next travel Thursday to battle Rochester Mayo (9-4, 5-1).