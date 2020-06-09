Losing 22 seniors and coming off an injury-ravaged season that resulted in a 1-7 record, the Northfield football program was set to enter a key three-month stretch this summer, through fall camp and leading up to kickoff of the first game of the season the Friday night before Labor Day.
Now, every portion of that timeline is thrown into a bit of doubt. Summer workouts can still happen, but they won't resemble the work done in years past. When teams reconvene in the fall is still up for debate, and whether or not full practices and contact will be allowed is a mystery.
For a team in the midst of a transition like the Raiders, that means questions might go unanswered for a little longer than normal.
“We won’t get as good a view at the receivers in quarterbacks like we would see if we had summer seven on seven," Northfield football coach Bubba Sullivan said.
Northfield will graduate Gavin Rataj, the team's primary quarterback a year ago, as well as Daniel Monaghan — Rataj's primary target at wide receiver last year. Rising senior Cole Stanchina might be an answer at either vacancy after serving as the team's backup quarterback last year and No. 2 wide receiver.
Rising junior Spencer Klotz, meanwhile, quarterbacked the junior varsity team last year, while rising senior Porter Adams emerged as an option on the outside as the season progressed.
In the offensive backfield, the Raiders bring back rising seniors Blake Mellgren and Josh Johnson — two of the team's most-used options on the ground along with Rataj and graduated senior Simon Dickerson.
While questions about those position battles might stretch further into fall camp and closer to the first game, Sullivan said he's not too worried about solving the rest of his depth chart.
"I would say the rest of it will fall into place during two a days and the weeks leading up the first game and the second game," Sullivan said. "When I first started coaching we couldn’t do anything in the summer other than lift and workout, and you came in on Aug. 14 or 15 and you put a team together. This will be a little more like that.”
In terms of experience, this year's Raiders might have a leg up on last year's squad because of the sheer number of injuries suffered throughout last season. Last year's team possessed, on paper, more talent then it's record dictates with at least six players moving on to college football (Monaghan, MIT; Rataj, Bethel; Dickerson, St. Olaf; Luke Stanga, St. Olaf; Kevin Grundhoffer, Augsburg; Carter Schmidt, Concordia-Moorhead).
That group was hardly healthy, though, meaning juniors, sophomores and sometimes freshmen were slotted in on Friday nights.
"This year, one of our positives will be that a lot of guys played and have experience in varsity action,” Sullivan said.
In terms of numbers, next year's senior class projects to be smaller than last year's, although Sullivan said he's hopeful about a handful of kids returning to the program after taking a year or two away from football.
Next year's juniors, meanwhile, figures to feature around 25 players, while the sophomore class should be around the same if not a little higher. Both are about average, according to Sullivan.
“Like a lot of football teams we’re probably down 10% numbers-wise from what we were 10 years ago," Sullivan said. "Overall I think our numbers are solid compared to teams we play.”