Northfield senior Marcus Hauck won the 100-yard butterfly Thursday night at Northfield Middle School against Rochester Century, in addition to finishing second in the 100 backstroke and anchoring the winning 400 freestyle relay. The Panthers won the meet 93-90. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

One thing was clear to Northfield coach Doug Davis following Thursday's 93-90 loss against Rochester Century at Northfield: the Big 9 Conference is going to be a free-for-all this year.

The Panthers were able to edge the Gators while exhibitioning the final event Thursday, but that came after Northfield stopped a dual-meet win streak that was nearing 30 for Rochester Mayo earlier this season. That, combined with the number of narrow finishes that went the way of Rochester Century on Thursday night, proves Davis' point, he says.

"This year I think it's going to be wide-open," Davis said, "because there isn't any team right now that really shows complete dominance, so it'll be fun at the conference meet."

Winning for Northfield on Thursday was senior Marcus Hauck in the 100-yard butterfly, while he also anchored the first-place 400 freestyle relay, which also featured senior Bryce Malecha, senior Jose Gonzalez and junior Ryan Malecha. 

Northfield senior Bryce Malecha won the 500-yard freestyle during Thursday's 93-90 loss against Rochester Century at Northfield Middle School. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

Bryce Malecha won the longest and perhaps most-exciting race of the night with his victory in the 500 freestyle. After swimming directly next to Century's Jackson Homme for the entirety of the race, Homme opened up a half-a-body length lead entering the final 25 yards.

Bryce Malecha had a strong kick off the wall and was able to narrowly overtake Homme to win by two-hundredths of a second.

"I know he's got that kick in him, so I was waiting for him to give it," Davis said. "It's nice to get those races, especially when you're going 500 yards and you win it by two-hundredths of a second. Those are fun and it was good for Bryce. It was a season-best (time) and dropped four seconds off the time he swam at (Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday)."

Northfield senior Dillon Smisek won the 100-yard breaststroke during Thursday's 93-90 loss against Rochester Century at Northfield Middle School. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

Junior Dillon Smisek also won the 100 breaststroke by about a second-and-a-half, and the Gators were able to finish first and second in the 1-meter diving competition, with junior Nick Borene soaring to first and junior Isaac Guggisberg snagging second.

"I like that they're diving consistent," Davis said. "We need to get through Christmas break and hopefully get them some bigger dives and expand their lists, but they've been doing a great job, so we're happy with what they've been able to give us on the diving board. Right now the conference is kind of down, so they keep us competitive and give us some solid points."

Northfield junior Erik Larson finished second in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle during Thursday's 93-90 loss against Rochester Century at Northfield Middle School. (Michael Hughes/Northfield News)

In addition to Hauck's pair of titles, he also finished second in the 100 backstroke and led off the 200 medley, which finished second as well.

That well-rounded night has been what Hauck has been searching for through the early part of the season.

"Marcus had a great meet tonight," Davis said. "All his events looked really strong and he was really in control. This is one of those meets he'll hopefully be able to build on. He's had some great meets early on, but he hasn't had great races. He's been upset with certain things, but tonight was the first night where every leg of his race was really solid."

