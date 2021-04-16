In what might have been a preview of a potential state tournament matchup, Northfield (1-2) and Chanhassen (1-0) were inseparable for the first seven innings.
Northfield's Brynn Hostettler and Chanhassen's Sydney Schwartz — both University of Minnesota commits — were equally dominant in the pitching circle until the bottom of the eighth, when the Storm worked a pair of walks and scored the only run in a 1-0 victory on an error in Chanhassen.
Hostettler finished with 20 strikeouts, four walks and just one hit allowed, while Schwartz struck out 18, walked one and allowed four hits. Senior Payton Fox doubled for the only extra-base hit of the night, while Mikaela Girard, Hostettler and Chloe Rozga all singled. Gabi Schmoll also worked a walk for the Raiders.
It's the second loss of the week against an elite Class AAAA non-conference opponent for Northfield, which also lost XXX against Eastview on Monday night.
The Raiders next host Rochester Mayo on Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader