Starting the year, the Northfield boys hockey team was presented with a dichotomy.
The Raiders returned a pair of senior defensemen with Josh Kruger and Isak Johnson and another with varsity experience in junior Matthew DeBuse, but in net were left to turn to a pair of wholly inexperienced goaltenders with senior Micah Olson and sophomore Keaton Walock.
So far, those two ingredients have produced a defensive group capable of locking down and shutting out opponents. After Tuesday's 12-0 victory against Austin (0-8), Northfield (6-1-1, 6-1 Big 9) has allowed only six goals in its last five games.
"It was a little different having a new goalie, but they've been playing really good these past couple games," Johnson said.
Olson was in net Tuesday, and while he wasn't tested often, he made the required six saves to notch his first shutout of the season. He was much more active in a 3-2 win Jan. 19 against high-powered Mankato East/Loyola, which was stuffed 28 times by Olson.
Walock, meanwhile, is 3-0 when he starts in net this season. He most recently notched 30 saves in a 5-0 win against Rochester Mayo on Feb. 2, and also recorded a 13-save shutout in a 6-0 win at Rochester John Marshall.
"The pleasant surprise this year has been goaltending," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "We had not a minute of experience of goaltending coming into the year, so Micah's stepped up and done a nice job and Keaton's done a nice job when it's been his turn."
"We got pretty lucky with two solid goalies this year," Kruger added.
Kruger and Johnson have been busy clearing traffic in front of both their goalies this year, but have been far from alone in the defensive effort. Tuesday night, the pair of seniors were split up with Kruger starting the game paired with sophomore Mike Fossum and Isak Johnson alongside junior Luke Johnson (no relation), while a third pairing of DeBuse and junior Allen Royle consistently filtered in.
Fossum, DeBuse, Royle and Isak Johnson all notched an assist Tuesday.
"It's great for all of our defensemen to be able to play," Luckraft said. "We're the best and we have the best opportunity to win when we play nine forwards and six D. Whether that third line is contributing offensively or just giving those extra two lines an extra blow, that's important."
In more competitive games, like in Friday's clash with Mankato West (XX), those top two parings will play the majority of the shifts with the third grouping filtering in sporadically. Still even any shift in which the top two defensive parings are both able to grab a breather is a luxury that has not been afforded to the Raiders in years past.
"Especially in a closer game, if you can run six (defenseman) it makes it a little easier to get your wind back," Isak Johnson said.
"We also got coach (Scott) Cloud giving us more information when we're got more time on the bench, Kruger added. "I think we see the ice better, too, because our legs aren't tired."
Plus, the reality of a high school hockey season — and especially this season — is that extra bodies will be needed to jump up and play expanded roles throughout the year.
"When we get in these games where our bench is potentially a little shorter, if we can get those other forwards and other D out there then that's super, super helpful," Luckraft said. "That's the long term goal to get those guys going and get them confident so they can compete. Knock on wood, hopefully we don't have any injury or illness, but that's just part of high school sports."
AROUND THE BIG 9
While Northfield enjoyed a stress-free path to two points Tuesday night, many of the other teams in the conference title hunt were locked in tight battles.
Mankato East (7-1) eked out a 4-3 overtime win at home against Faribault (3-4) to maintain its spot atop the standings, although that's partially due to playing an extra game. Also going to overtime were Mankato West (6-1-1) and Owatonna (5-1-1) after the Scarlets scored in the final minute to force the extra period. Neither team was able to snag the extra point, however, and they settled for a 4-4 tie.
Rochester Mayo remained in shouting distance of the top four teams with a 4-2 win against Winona, while Albert Lea was routed 10-0 by Dodge County in non-conference action.
1. Mankato East/Loyola, 14 points
2. Mankato West, 13 points
3. Northfield, 12 points
4. Owatonna, 11 points
5. Rochester Mayo, 10 points
6. Albert Lea, 8 points
7. Faribault, 6 points
8. Rochester Century, 6 points
9. Red Wing, 3 points
10. Winona, 3 points
11. Rochester John Marshall, 0 points
12. Austin, 0 points