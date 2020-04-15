For the second time in two nights tears took over sophomore Bailey DuPay’s face on Saturday at the state gymnastics meet.
This time it was for all the right reasons.
DuPay ran away with the all-around individual championship, scoring a 38.875 the night after she and the Raiders took second as a team.
“I’m just speechless,” DuPay said. “I came in just hoping it would end up well and that I would have fun with it.”
Anyone doubting who the night would belong to needed only the moments after DuPay finished her floor routine to figure it out. Waiting with her teammates after absolutely sticking a double-back and double-twist, she watched one 9.9 after another go up and every person at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion rise to give her a standing ovation.
“I was standing and saw one 9.9 come up, and I pointed to it and thought, ‘Oh my God, is this real?’ Then I saw two more come up,” she said. “It was definitely the highlight of my season, by far.”
DuPay finished second in the vault and bars, and won the floor and beam, finding herself on the award’s podium time after time.
“As a coaching staff we feel very privileged and honored to have the opportunity to work with and coach Bailey,” coach Melissa Bernhard said. “She sets the tone for our team.”
That tone was at as high a level as it as been all season for all four of the Raiders: sophomore Christy Anderson took sixth in the all-around; junior Abby Stets medaled in sixth place on the vault; and sophomore Alexis Kiefer had lifetime-best scores in the vault and uneven bars as Northfield came back with a fury on night two of the state championships.
“It was a really great feeling,” Stets said. “We wanted to come in with zero pressure and enjoy the state meet experience, and it paid off.”
Hugs were all over for the Raiders as they criss-crossed between the awards podium and their pocket on the floor.
“The reason why we have other girls who medal is because they’ve grown up together, push each other and make each other better,” Bernhard said. “They see one girl do something they thought was unattainable and they go for it.”
As if DuPay — who won the all-around by almost a full point — needed any more incentive after Friday’s close second-place finish to Roseville Area, her opening routine on the uneven bars received a 9.725 after scoring a 9.85 on Friday.
“She felt like her routine was better than the previous day and she ended with a lower score [tonight],” Bernhard said. “She was frustrated, and she usually competes better when she has some fire. That helped her to come back and perform.”
What came next — 9.55 on the beam, 9.9 on the floor and 9.7 on the vault — was nothing short of dominant.
“It was ridiculous,” Stets said. “She tends to exceed people’s expectations every single meet. I’m crazy proud of her.”