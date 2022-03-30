COACHES
Head coach: Mel Miller, 3rd year.
Assistant coaches: Danielle Crase, 6th year.
Volunteer coaches: Brian Stevens, Barry Hayes and Steve Huettl.
ROSTER
Returning letter winners:
Emma Butzler, 12
Emerson Garlie, 10
Elleanna Gisvold, 12
Avery Hasse, 12
Annika Johnson, 8
Karina Johnson, 8
Evelyn Jordan, 12 (Co-Captain)
Marie Labenski, 11
Paige Mier, 11
Anna Nesseth, 12 (Co-Captain)
Peyton Sullivan, 12
Other team members:
Rori Doughtery, 10
Alexis Finstuen, 10
Elise Garlitz, 10
Anika Gisvold, 10
Audrey Hinman, 9
Anna Jordan, 9
Alivia Kortuem, 10
Sylvia Muniak, 9
Lucy Rand, 11
Ingrid Rustad, 10
Alexandra Schuster, 9
Danica Sorem, 9
Annaliese Walker, 10
KEY PLAYERS
Anna Nesseth – Senior and qualified for the state tournament last season. Anna scores are consistently in the low 80’s. As a co-captain she takes her leadership role seriously as she mentors the younger players.
Emerson Garlie – Sophomore and just missed out on qualifying for the state tournament last season. I expect her to compete for one of those state tournament slots this year. Emerson had the lowest score last year for us with a 78. Another girl who will score in the low 80’s this year.
Evelyn Jordan – Senior and my other co-captain. She is another dedicated leader on the team. Very concerned about how everyone is doing and helping out wherever she can. She will score in the mid to high 80’s this year.
Others who should do well this year include juniors Marie Labenski and Paige Mier, as well as 8th graders Annika Johnson and Karina Johnson. I also expect contributions from Emma Butzler, Avery Hasse, Peyton Sullivan and Elleanna Gisvold.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Because we have 11 returning letter winners, it will be difficult for anyone to crack into the varsity team. But we do have some younger kids who have the potential to help us out on the JV Level this season.
2021 RECAP
Our 2021 season was very successful. We finished undefeated in the conference last year. We ended up with 33 points. You receive one point for every team you defeat during the season. You play the other 11 teams once in either a dual, triangular or quadrangular meet and then you play against all 11 in a April Conference meet and a May Conference meet. Last year we won the May meet by 20 shots. In Section 1AAA we had a difficult second day and finished 4th. Our highlight was Anna Nesseth qualifying for the state tournament.
2022 OUTLOOK
Our goal this year is to win the conference title again and to place well in our invitational tournaments.
COMPETITION
We will be the favorite to win the conference title again and to place well in our invitational tournaments. We will play in the New Prague Invitational, Lakeville North Invitational, Dakota County Invitational and the Tri State Invitational at Bunker Hills. We will also host the Willingers Invitational on May 5. And in that event we will have the 2019 and 2021 Individual State Champions from Class AAA playing.
We are also looking to compete for the Section 1AAA title this season and qualifying some girls for the state meet. The favorites this season will be Lakeville South and Lakeville North.
...
ODDS AND ENDS
I want everyone to know that all of our coaches feel these girls are a pleasure to coach. They are very hard working and they look out for each other. It will be a fun year for us again.