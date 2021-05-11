Each year Special Olympics North America (SONA) partners with Student-Athlete Advisory Committees across the country to host a Unified Sports Rivalry Series, which unites people with and without intellectual disabilities on the playing field and helps foster an inclusive culture on college campuses through sport.
This year looked a bit different with COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, SONA partnered with ESPN and challenged colleges across the country to participate in a week-long virtual competition while adhering to social-distancing and in-person restrictions.
Starting Monday, April 12th, a handful of St. Olaf student-athletes along with athletes from the Northfield Special Olympics delegation participated as one of nearly 50 teams across the country in the first ever Special Olympics Unified Sports Virtual College Championship Week presented by SONA and ESPN.
St. Olaf's Unified Team took on national competition with D3, D2, D1 and NAIA schools, as well as rivalry MIAC match-up against Hamline University and Gustavus Adolphus College. During the week, teams competed across a series of 15 challenges that required team members to connect with each other and spread the message of inclusion through social media.
The challenges included creating videos highlighting passing skills, trick shots, lip syncing, dancing and participating in arts and crafts together over zoom. The week culminated in a socially distanced drive through parade. The activities provided an opportunity for these teammates to connect virtually, compete together, build friendships, and spread inclusion.
The Northfield Special Olympics/St. Olaf team completed all of the possible events, earning 300 points along the way. The team won the MIAC rivalry and ultimately placed 4th nationwide.
Virtual activities were not a new concept to the two teams as COVID-19 restrictions prevented in person practices for the Special Olympic athletes and unified partners from St. Olaf. They have been meeting on zoom twice a month since October 2020 to engage in arts and crafts, play bingo, participate in scavenger hunts and build friendships while hanging out together.