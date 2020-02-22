If Northfield junior Adison Dack was able to pick which event her all-around performance started on during Saturday's Class AA individual gymnastics state finals, it's likely she might have picked the balance beam last.
As the meet organizers designed the night at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, though, that's where the gymnasts from Section 1, and Dack, were slated to start.
While that meant Dack's all-around run started with a hiccup thanks to a stumble off the beam that deducted a half point from her score, she still recovered in the ensuing three events to snag 12th in her first state all-around performance.
"Starting on beam was not my favorite thing," Dack said. "I don't like beam that much and I was a little shaky, but once you get the nerves out then I had a pretty good comeback."
That comeback started on the next event — the floor exercise. A night after she fell on her first tumble on the floor in the team competition, Dack nailed it, and the rest of her routine, in the individual meet.
That catapulted her to a score of 9.625, which was good enough for sixth and a spot on the podium in the event.
"I was really happy," Dack said. "I landed my double yesterday, I just tripped over the mat. It's just the stupid things that happen at the most important times. I'm glad I didn't fall today, because I would've been really disappointed."
Dack followed that up with a 9.5625 (ninth place) on the vault and a 9.4500 (eighth place) on the uneven bars to wrap up a finish in the top half of the 24 gymnasts competing in the all around.
"Making all around at state this year was one of my goals, so I was happy to be doing that," Dack said. "It's a little nerve-racking, especially starting on beam, but it was really fun."
Dack had company throughout the meet, with senior Saundra Stodden and sophomore Sidney Petersen competing on the beam, and Petersen and senior Hannah Ringlien competing on the uneven bars.
Stodden finished 44th out of 60 on beam, Ringlien 25th on bars, and Petersen paired a 23rd-place finish on beam with a 23rd-place finish on bars.