When Northfield Knights manager Troy Deden first saw the Class B state tournament bracket Sunday night, he was initially disappointed.
Northfield was matched up in the first round against Chaska. Deden doesn’t hold any ill will toward any player on the Cubs. In fact, he knows them fairly well after repeated matchups throughout the last five years, but that was the problem.
So, when the bracket was then corrected following a seeding error to show Northfield facing East Grand Forks at 1 p.m. Saturday in Shakopee, Deden was excited for a fresh opponent.
“I’m not sure they’ve had a team for very long, and that’s what the whole point of the state tournament is,” Deden said. “You get to go play other teams that you normally wouldn’t. We’re not driving to East Grand Forks, and East Grand Forks isn’t driving to Sechler (Park).”
The unfamiliarity has its pluses and minuses, however.
When Northfield and East Grand Forks take the field Saturday, the amount of information Deden will actually know about the opposition sounds more like urban legends than actual scouting reports.
“I know they have one guy that hit 14 home runs,” Deden said. “Other than that, that’s one weird stat that somebody threw out. I have no idea.”
What’s closer to definite is what the Knights will be show up with Saturday. Plans still are not finalized for the starting lineup, since some players might not be able to make it, but Deden is confident in what his team will offer, especially on the mound.
Jake Mathison has been named to the Class B all-tournament team in two of the last three years, Jon Ludwig has allowed only four runs in 20 2/3 innings this summer, and Eli Patrikus has allowed two runs or less in all but two of his appearances this season.
“To have those three guys and some other options, too, it’s beneficial for us,” Deden said.
Right now, Deden has the starting pitcher decision nailed down to either Ludwig or Mathison, and the deciding factor will be if the Knights need Mathison more at third base to start the game.
“Then Jon will just start by default and Jake can always come in,” Deden said.
Mathison starting at third base will beef up a batting order that hasn’t been its usual self so far this summer.
Tommy McDonald (.317 batting average, .389 on-base percentage, .460 slugging percentage) and Ryan Torbenson (.394/.488/.545) have both heated up lately to provide additional support for Scott Benjamin (.333/.383/.440) and Tim Maus (.286/.419/.486), but the offensive production has been inconsistent this season.
Out of 19 games this season, Northfield has piled up at least eight runs seven times, but the team also scored three runs or less in seven games.