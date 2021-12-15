A cold shooting night from the field hampered the Northfield girls basketball team Tuesday night in a 63-43 loss at Hastings.

Northfield (1-4) finished shooting 23.7% from the floor, including a 7-for-36 (19.4%) from inside the 3-point line. Northfield did convert 7 of 23 (30.4%) 3-point attempts.

Junior Izzy Balvin led the way for the Raiders with 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while senior Samantha Ims added 11 points, junior Lucy Mennsen notched nine points and junior Ryann Eddy scored eight points.

Hastings (5-2) led 33-21 at halftime.

Northfield next plays Thursday night at home against Mankato East (1-1).

