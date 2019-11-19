Change is coming for Northfield boys hockey.
With the departure of last year's 12-player senior class, the Raiders will look plenty different on the ice this year, although a handful of familiar names will still lead the way.
That starts with junior forward Carson Van Zuilen, who led Northfield in points last year and is entering into his second season as a captain of the team, while junior defender Josh Kruger will join Van Zuilen in captainship. Kruger was one of the team's top defensemen a year ago before tearing his ACL in early January.
"More than 100 percent, for sure," Kruger said of how his knee feels.
After starting skating again in July, he's progressed through rehab to the point where he's been a full participant in the first week and a half of practices and will be able to play without any limitations in Thursday night's season-opener at Faribault.
Van Zuilen and Kruger are in changing roles, though. Van Zuilen's played on the top varsity forward line since he was a freshman, and while he was a captain last year, he did so alongside a pair of since-graduated seniors in Devon Jirik and Zach Marvin.
Once the kid, Van Zuilen is now more of an elder statesman.
"It gives me a lot more of a leadership role," Van Zuilen said. "Everyone kind of looks at you if they don't know what to do and looks at you to do the right thing.
"It's fun to be a leader," he added. "Obviously some days it sucks when things aren't going well and you still have to be that leader, but that's what makes people good leaders."
Van Zuilen has more experience in that facet than Kruger, who said he's been leaning on his fellow captain through the early stages of practice.
Kruger's also part of perhaps the most experienced portion of Northfied's roster. In addition to the junior, the Raiders return senior Kearic Gargrave, who played in every game a season ago, as well as junior Isak Johnson, who stepped into a full-time varsity defenseman role once Kruger went out last year.
That's in addition to junior Davis Royle, who starred on the junior varsity team last season when he was waiting his mandatory year before he could play varsity after transferring from Lakeville North.
"We feel really good on D," Kruger said. "We're going for no goals all year but you know you're going to have to let in a couple here and there."
That experience extends to within the crease, where senior Cal Frank is poised to take on the full-time starting job after he split time a year ago with since-graduated Wes Lideen.
It's a bit of a different story for the forward lines, where Van Zuilen and junior Will Tidona are the only two returners with significant varsity experience.
"It's going to be an adjustment for sure, but once everyone gets used to it we'll be all right," Van Zuilen said. "We won't have the deepest roster, but we should have a pretty good top six (forwards). Our four D are strong and Cal's good, so it should be a good year."
Northfield had only 21 players try out for the varsity squad and has 19 names listed on its varsity roster, with many of those needing to go back and forth so Northfield can still feature a junior varsity team.
While there's certainly disadvantages to the smaller numbers, Van Zuilen said the roster more or less replicates his bantam-level team from three years ago.
That means in terms of chemistry, there's been little to no adjustment leading up to Thursday's season-opener at Faribault, where Van Zuilen said he's expecting a hearty Northfield contingent to be in attendance.
"I'm pretty excited," Van Zuilen said. "I know a lot of people are planning on coming, and the student section's been pretty crazy this year for Northfield sports, so we'll see how it goes."