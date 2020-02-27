Northfield girls basketball was knocked out of the Section 1AAAA tournament Wednesday night with a 62-42 loss at second-seeded Rochester Mayo.
The seventh-seeded Raiders trailed 31-21 at halftime before the Spartans continued to extend their lead in the second half.
Junior guard Emma Hodapp led Northfield with 12 points, while junior forward Annika Richardson added 10 points, sophomore guard Samantha Ims contributed nine points, junior forward Emma Rasmussen pitched in eight points and junior forward Adrienne Whitson scored three points.
The loss wraps up an easily defined transition season for the Raiders, who navigated a move up to Class AAAA with a new coach in Paul Eddy and a roster without the benefit of a senior. That means each player that contributed this year, will be back next year for Northfield.