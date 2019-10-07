While the Northfield bowling team lost its first match of the season Saturday afternoon, the Raiders still remain in a tie for first place in the Metro South Conference halfway through the regular season.
Northfield started Saturday afternoon against Apple Valley with a 4-1 victory (200-199, 201-169, 142-153, 172-160, 200-182). In the one-point win in the first game, the Raiders blasted five straight strikes on their final five rolls to secure the first-game win.
Matthew Riehm notched a 90 percent fill rate in the victory, while Sam Scherer recorded a fill rate of 78 percent.
In the second match, Northfield fell 3-2 (180-131, 173-201, 193-180, 203-191, 128-191) against Bloomington Kennedy. Scherer and Isaiah Stiner both recorded 80 percent fill rates in the loss, while Riehm was close behind with a 70 percent fill rate.
The result moved Northfield (7-1) and Bloomington Kennedy (7-1) into a tie for first place atop the conference, along with Farmington. This Saturday, Northfield travels to Bagart's Entertainment Center in Apple Valley, where it will take on Farmington (7-1) and Lakeville North.
"We're still hanging in there and doing better than we ever have," Northfield coach Gary Greenlund said.