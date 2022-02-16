After surrendering the first goal of the game just over a minute after the puck dropped Tuesday night, the Northfield boys hockey team scored the next four goals to take control of an eventual 7-2 victory against Rochester John Marshall at Northfield Ice Arena.
The Raiders led 4-1 at the end of the first period and 6-2 after two periods.
Cayden Monson tallied three goals and three assists for the Raiders, who also received two goals and four assists from Spencer Klotz. Kamden Kaiser added a goal and two assists, Andrew Winter buried a goal, and all of Brecken Riley, Matthew DeBuse and Brayden Olsen finished with an assist.
Northfield finished with a 47-13 advantage in shots on goal, with Keaton Walock making 11 saves for the Raiders.
With the win, Northfield moves tantalizingly close to claiming the Big 9 Conference title. It's only remaining competition, Rochester Mayo, received four points but no extra style points for its 13-1 win against Austin on Tuesday.
Tuesday's results pushes Northfield up to 33 points, with Rochester Mayo trailing behind with 30 points. With a four-point game Thursday against Austin and a two-point game Saturday at Mankato West, Northfield has six possible points remaining on the schedule.
Rochester Mayo, meanwhile, has a four-point game Thursday against Mankato West and a four-point game Saturday at Albert Lea, leaving eight possible points left to be won.
If Northfield beats Mankato West and Austin, then there's nothing Rochester May can do to catch the Raiders.
The only scenario in which the two teams split the title is if Northfield loses to Austin and ties Mankato West with 34 points, while Rochester Mayo finishes 1-1.