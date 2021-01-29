Each time it seemed like the Northfield wrestling team was in need of bonus points, they were delivered Thursday night in a triangular with Albert Lea and Owatonna at Northfield High School.
In the first match against Albert Lea, the Raiders won 35-34 with senior Nick Lopez clinching the match with his pin in the 285-pound weight class — the final match of the dual. Then, in the 41-34 victory against Class AAA No. 7 Owatonna, it was a combination of likely and unlikely sources providing Class AAA No. 6 Northfield the necessary bonus points.
"It was just an all-around effort," Northfield coach Geoff Staab said. "Some guys chipped in here, some guys chipped in here and we just battled. I was proud of the way we wrestled."
Compared to the season-opening 48-18 victory for the Raiders, Thursday's match against the Huskies struck a much different tone.
In addition to Owatonna regaining a couple starters that were missing at the start of the season, Northfield was without four or five typical regulars in the rematch. The Raiders overcame those absences by garnering bonus points in seven of the eight matches it won, with the one exception being Keith Harner's 2-0 decision in the 113-pound weight class.
The first bonus points were provided in the 126-pound weight class by senior Chase Murphy, who pinned Owatonna's Jake Bronli. Then, junior Jake Messner (132) claimed an 11-2 major decision against Michael Bobo and senior Sam Holman (138) picked up a 10-2 major decision against Michael Reinardy.
Those bonus points were all part of the plan, as that stretch of upperclassmen with state tournament experience is supposed to run up the score.
What happened in the 145-pound weight class, however, caught Staab slightly by surprise. Wrestling against one of Owatonna's veterans — Owen Thorn — Northfield eighth grader Owen Murphy was able to win by fall to provide the Raiders with a 23-12 lead.
"Absolutely huge," Staab said. "That's a junior or a senior, a veteran wrestler in Owen Thorn that's wrestled for them in the varsity lineup the last few years and Owen Murphy's an eighth grader. I was not expecting that, so that was huge, but he's stepped up all year. He comes from the Murphy family, which is pretty much a bloodline of wrestling here in Northfield."
After that was Owatona's run of bonus points, with the Huskies claiming 16 of a possible 18 points in the next three matches to take a 28-23 lead entering the 182-pound weight class, where one might expect Owatonna to expand on its lead with another experienced wrestler Andrew Nirk.
Northfield's Jayce Barron pinned Nirk instead in his first match day after missing the start of the season. When junior Mason Pagel pinned his opponent at 195 in the first 30 seconds for a 35-28 lead, the match was clinched considering the Huskies were open at 285.
In the one-point win against Albert Lea, it was a pair of seniors providing the necessary bonus points. First, it was Chase Murphy at 126 who won by 16-0 technical fall against Alvin Wasmoen, who's ranked No. 5 in Class AAA at 113.
"Just doing his job," Staab said. "He's a senior captain and a three-time state entrant, so that's the guys you can lean on to get the job done and say, 'Hey, we need bonus points out of you.'"
Additional pins from Holman, Owen Murphy and senior Gavin Anderson set the stage for Lopez in a pin-and-win scenario, who got the job done in 1 minute, 30 seconds.
"This is Nick's year," Staab said. "He made it to state as a sophomore, lost in overtime in a true second match at sections last year, but this year he's on a mission."