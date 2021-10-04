The Northfield girls cross country team provided another strong showing to win Friday's Red Wing Invitational, while the boys weren't so far off with a second-place finish.
In the girls race, the Raiders limited their point total to 33 to distance themselves from second-place Owatonna (33) and third-place Faribault (55) in the seven-team field.
While Owatonna had the higher individual finisher of the top two teams with Carsyn Brady's second-place finish in 20 minutes, Northfield combined that speed with depth.
Eighth grader Caley Graber was on Brady's heels in third place at 20:15, with senior Clara Lippert not far behind in fourth place at 20:25. Senior Adriana Fleming finished sixth in 20:46, freshman Claire Casson motored to ninth in 21:02 and seventh grader Peyton Quass claimed 11th in 21:04 — only 49 seconds behind Graber. Owatonna, meanwhile, had a spread of 1:36 from Brady to its fifth-fastest runner.
In the boys race, junior Nathan Amundson's fourth-place individual finish in 17:18 helped Northfield claim second out of eight teams. Owatonna won handily with 30 points, while Northfield's 97 points narrowly beat Park of Cottage Grove (94), East Ridge (110) and Red Wing (111).
Junior Sam Folland was the second-fastest Raider in 19th place with a time of 18:32, junior Carter Schlomann snagged 19th in 18:37, senior Adam Reisetter powered to 23rd in 18:43 and sophomore Evan Loe scored Northfield's final points with a 29th-place finish in 18:59.
Northfield next competed Thursday in the Ev Berg Invite at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course in a preview of the course used for the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA meets.