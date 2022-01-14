Trailing by 17 points with three events remaining, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team was in need of a monumental comeback.

That's exactly what it received Thursday night in Winona, where the Gators erased that 17-point deficit to wind up claiming a 97-86 victory.

In the first of those final three events — the 100-yard backstroke — Northfield picked up first, second and fourth place from Connor Berndt, Josh Kraby and Evan Loe to snag 12 of the available 16 points in the event.

In the 100 breastroke, the Gators finished first, second and third thanks to Jens Kasten, Peyton Truman and Franklin Hartwell to secure 13 of the available 16 points.

That meant entering the final event — the 400 freestyle relay — Winona's lead was down to one point, meaning whichever team won the race won the meet.

Northfield's A team of Will Redetzke, Oliver Momberg, Garrett Gray and Jeb Sawyer did just, while its B team of Nick Scheglowski, Adam Reisetter, Loe and Berndt finished second for an added sense of security.

"One of the more impressive runs that I have witnessed as a coach," Northfield coach Doug Davis said.

The Gators won a total of five events Thursday, with Erick Granquist claiming first in the 1-meter diving competition and Redetzke motoring to first in the 500 freestyle to add to the back-to-back-back victories to close the meet.

"We again posted many season/lifetime bests as our team continued to show resiliency, character, tenacity and teamwork," Davis said.

Northfield next competes in the Section 1A True Team meet at noon Saturday at Northfield Middle School. The meet was originally scheduled to take place in Austin, but was moved to Northfield this week.

