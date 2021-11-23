When the Northfield gymnastics team takes the stage for the first time this season Friday, Dec. 3 in Faribault, the Raiders will be under new direction.
Zoe Ingersoll, a 2019 Northfield High School gradate, was named the program’s new head coach after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach. Previous head coach Leanne Fricke will remain on staff as an assistant coach.
Ingersoll, currently enrolled as a student at St. Olaf College, was a gymnast growing up with both the Northfield High School team and through the Northfield Gymnastics Club.
The girls track and field team, meanwhile, will also be under the leadership of an assistant coach stepping up to take over the head job. Janet Smith has spent the last three years as an assistant cross country and track and field coach, and has previously worked as the head cross country coach in Faribault, an assistant cross country coach in Fridley, where she was also the co-head softball coach.
She works as a math teacher at Northfield Middle School.
Smith takes over for Karl Viesselman, who spent the last four seasons as the head coach for the program after first taking over on an interim basis at the start of the 2018 season.
“We are excited for these two women to lead our girls’ programs,” Northfield Activities Director Joel Olson said. “They are excellent role models and will do great things for our female athletes.”