After being forced to withdraw from a Thursday night dual meet against Austin due to an illness sweeping through the team, the Northfield gymnastics team was back Saturday at the Faribualt Invitational with a sixth-place finish out of 17 teams.
In a field with eight teams ranked in the top 25 of Class AA, plus a pair of teams ranked in Class A, the finish is impressive, although Section 1AA foe Owatonna was able to secure the team tile with 142.000 points, ahead of second-place East Ridge (141.650), third-place Rosemount (141.550), fourth-place Cambridge-Isanti (140.950), fifth-place Anoka (140.800) and sixth-place Northfield (140.150).
Leading the way for the Raiders was junior Adison Dack, who finished seventh in the all-around competition thanks to a second-place finish on the uneven bars and a fifth-place finish on the vault.
Sophomore Sidney Peterson was 14th in the all-around, with her top event a ninth-place finish on the balance beam, while senior Ellie Stodden nabbed 11th on the vault and 16th in the floor exercise, senior Saundra Stodden was 14th in the floor exercise, and senior Hannah Ringlien was eighth on the uneven bars.
As a team, Northfield finished fourth on both the vault and the uneven bars, fifth in the floor exercise and seventh on the balance beam.
Raiders finish 3-3 at The Clash
A tightly-contested two days in Rochester at The Clash National Duals left the Northfield wrestling team with a 3-3 record and a 19th-place finish out of 32 teams, which rank among the top in states ranging from Minnesota, to Illinois, Nebraska, California, Wisconsin, New York and Hawaii.
Against Minnesota teams, the Raiders finished with a 2-0 record with a dominating 66-11 win Friday against Apple Valley and a nail-biting 33-32 win Friday against Forest Lake.
The win against Forest Lake, which is ranked fourth in Class AAA, placed sixth-ranked Northfield into Division 5, with other fifth-place finishers from Friday's pool, for Saturday's portion of the competition. There, Northfield finished 1-2 with a 35-30 victory against G-E-T/Mel-Min (Wisconsin), a 35-28 loss against Grand Island (Nebraska) and a 31-30 loss against Washington (Illinois).
Drew Woodley was named to the all-tournament team in the 138-pound slot, thanks to a 6-0 record with three pins and a major decision. Other standout performances include Chase Murphy (120) finishing 5-0 with a pin and two major decisions, Beau Murphy (113) finishing 4-2, Jake Messner (126) finishing 5-1 with three pins and a major decision, Carter Seeley (152) finishing 4-2 with two pins, Jack Holman (182/195) finishing 4-2, David Tonjum (220) finishing 4-2 with four pins and Nick Lopez (285) finishing 4-2 with two pins.
Northfield will next compete Thursday in a home triangular against Mankato East and Rochester Century.
Gators win Austin Invite
Despite not claiming an individual title Saturday at the eight-team Austin Invite, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team still walked away with the team title thanks to a bevy of top-eight finishes and multitude of season and lifetime best swims.
That helped Northfield rack up 426 points to edge second-place Austin's total of 414.
Individually, Dillon Smisek claimed second in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100 breaststroke, Marcus Hauck raced to second in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 butterfly, and Bryce Malecha motored to fourth in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
The 200 medley relay team of Hauck, Smisek, Ryan Malecha and Alex Dell also sped to third and the 200 freestyle relay team of Smisek, Dell, Bryce Malecha and Jose Gonzalez powered to second.
The Gators will next travel Thursday night to take on Winona.
Northfield girls hockey edged Mankato West
A trio of third-period goals helped the Raiders down the Scarlets 4-0 Saturday afternoon in Mankato.
After taking a 1-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to a goal from junior forward Jessica Boland assisted by senior defender Payton Fox only 1 minute, 44 seconds into the game, Northfield (11-5, 8-0 Big 9 Conference) found itself unable to break the dam set up by Mankato West goalie Sarah Olsen in the second period.
Then, in the third period, freshman forward Tove Sorenson scored unassisted 9:07 into the frame, freshman forward Ava Stanchina added a goal with an assist from sophomore defender Cambria Monson about three minutes later and Boland closed the scoring with an unassisted effort with 1:56 remaining.
The Raiders peppered Olsen with 36 shots, including 20 in the third period, while the Scarlets (7-8, 5-4) required sophomore goalie Maggie Malecha to make 12 saves to record her sixth shutout of the season.
Northfield is next in action Thursday night at Austin (6-10, 4-9).
Northfield nordic teams battle state's best
Competing at the prestigious Loppet Invite on Saturday at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis, the Raider girls team snagged seventh out of 14 teams, while the boys squad finished 11th out of 14 teams.
Individually, senior Caroline Peterson sped to second in the 41-skier skate competition with a time of 12:56.10, behind Edina's Morgan Richter (1st, 12:44.90) and ahead of Eden Prairie's Liesl Paulsen (3rd, 13:31.61). Northfield's Claire Bussman also finished eighth in the skate competition with a time of 14:44.72.
The girls classic race, which also had 41 entrants, was much more tightly-contested at the top, with Northfield senior Katie Schroeer speeding to third place in a time of 15:24.31. That was less than two seconds behind Bloomington Jefferson's Sierra Larson (1st, 15:22.76) and Eden Prairie's Rachel Boelke (2nd, 15:23.19).
On the boys side, Northfield's Martin Brice finished eighth in the 41-skier skate race with a time of 12:15.42, while Sam Folland sped to sixth in the 41-skier classic race with a time of 13:21.73.
Hiliners compete at Henry Sibley
Competing for the first time in nearly a month, the Northfield dance team was in action Saturday at the Henry Sibley Invite.
In the 12-team Class AAA kick competition, the Hiliners snagged seventh place with a rank score of 21.5, while they also finished eighth in the 11-team Class AAA jazz competition with a rank score of 24.
Northfield is back on the floor this Saturday at the Lakeville South Invite.